Farming Simulator 25 released on Nov. 12, and once again sparked a massive desire to become a farmer for fans of the franchise. The title has plenty of gameplay features, but some of them work better when modded.

Recommended Videos

Like previous titles in the franchise, Farming Simulator 25 also has enormous modding potential, and fans already know it. In fact, there are hundreds of different ones to choose from merely 10 days after its release, and we’re certain this number is bound to rise. With so many options, though, picking the best ones for yourself might be challenging, to say the least.

Therefore, we picked 10 best Farming Simulator 25 mods ourselves. Without a further ado, here’s the full list.

10 best Farming Simulator 25 mods

Place Anywhere

Finally no boundaries. Almost like Minecraft. Image via Farming Simulator 25 Mods

Author: RedeX01

Let’s begin with a simple yet quality feature in the form of Place Anywhere. Those who have spent a few hours building their farm in Farming Simulator 25 already know that the game often forbids them from placing structures too close to each other, which is often inconvenient. In the end, a lot of space ends up being wasted for no reason.

With Place Anywhere mod, like the title says, you can now ignore these invisible borders and build anywhere you want. That is, unless you’re trespassing onto another’s construction, which breaks the realism of the game.

Money Tool

Author: RedeX01

Speaking of realism, Farming Simulator 25 heavily relies on making money off your farm. However, at one point it might become too tedious and time-consuming, taking the fun away from other activities in the game.

If you don’t mind a bit of cheating in your singleplayer adventure, you might download Money Tool. This simple modification by RedeX01, who is also responsible for Place Anywhere and numerous other mods, allows you to add a million bucks to your pocket immediately. As far as making your first million goes, it’s certainly the easiest path.

Follow Me

Simplify your convoy once and for all. Image via Farming Simulator 25 Mods

Author: Decker_MMIV

Another modification that speeds up sometimes tedious gameplay in Farming Simulator 25 is Follow Me. As you play more, your farm will naturally grow (unless you manage it badly, of course). That means you will need many more than just one or two vehicles to run your farm, and it can quickly become a pain in the neck.

With Follow Me from Decker_MMIV, you can organize a convoy of your vehicles and manually steer them on your farm. Settings for using it are also very simple. You control the main vehicle like always, but also choose other that you’d like to follow you. It’s a piece of cake.

Time Fast Forward

Author: KingMods

Another useful modification is Time Fast Forward by a group of modders called KingMods. Like the previous ones, it simplifies the realistic process if you want the tempo of your gameplay to be a bit faster. All in all, waiting for your crops to grow so you can harvest and profit off them can be irritating, but with Time Fast Forward, you can speed it up.

On top of that, this mod gives you full control of time, so you can speed it up as much as you like and bring it back to the regular flow whenever you want.

Courseplay

Automating labour. Image via Farming Simulator 25 Mods

Author: Courseplay Team

In the history of the world, progress has often been about automation. If you want to make a step towards the future in Farming Simulator 25, you can do so with Courseplay.

This mod had a experienced time behind it, which is hardly surprising given how complex it is. With Courseplay you have full control on all the boring work you need to do in the game, like plowing or sowing. That also means the mod allows you to control the AI Workers to take care of these responsibilities for you. Just make sure you don’t actually have AI running everything because you’ll have nothing to do yourself.

Cultivator Pack

Author: Farm Mods TV

Let’s quickly take a look at much simpler yet quality modification, Cultivator Pack. While there are dozens of vehicles in the base game, this package of 20 cultivators from Farm Mods TV expands your possible fleet with admirable additions. These include Horsch Tiger 8 MT, Agromasz GRIZZLY X4, and other renowned vehicles for those familiar with the farming industry.

Disable Vehicle Camera Collision

Getting different camera glitches no more. Image via Farming Simulator 25 Mods

Author: Kedras

Ahh, dang it, here we go again. In its long history, Farming Simulator franchise has experienced numerous bugs, most of which have been already fixed by the developer. However, one that regularly shows up throughout the series, including Farming Simulator 25, is the camera collision.

Sometimes when you’re devoted to your in-game activities, the game might just crash with your camera stuck in a vehicle, building, and so on. With this camera mod, you can override the collision detection, which should improve your overall gaming experience.

MaizePlus and MaizePlus CCM

Authors: The-Alien-Paul and Modelleicher

We’ve talked a fair bit about mods which decrease the realism and simplify the gameplay of Farming Simulator 25. So here’s one quite contrary to what we’ve seen so far—MaizePlus and MaizePlus CCM.

This modification adds a handful of new features, including fresh types of Silages available, new feed options for cows, a bunch of textures, and so on. If you want to feel like a true farmer, it’s harder to get a better experience than this. However, keep in mind that The-Alien-Paul and Modelleicher’s mod can get in the way of other mods if you have a few installed already, so if you want to download it, read the mods’ instructions and tutorial first.

John Deere 7810

Look at that beauty. Image via Farming Simulator 25 Mods

Authors: GIANTS Software

When casual players think of Farming Simulator 25, they likely think of green farming vehicles. One of the most iconic ones is John Deere, whose green tractors and harvesters have been a symbol of the franchise for years. While there is no shortage of those in the base game, you might want to download an iconic John Deere 7810.

More importantly, the mod itself was created by the developer, GIANTS Software. There is arguably no better sign of appreciation towards the modding community other than making one iconic addition yourself.

Super Force

Authors: King Mods

Last but not least, we have a modification that also makes life easier. More often than not, you might catch yourself or your vehicle stuck in specific places on the map. More annoyingly, fixing it by yourself right away might not be available from the get-go. With Super Force, however, you turn into prime Superman and have incredible strength that allows you to move any obstacles in such situations.

Or maybe you just want to show your enormous biceps and chest after years of professionally harvesting crops in Farming Simulator 25. In that case, Super Force works as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy