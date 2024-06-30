All new monsters in Lethal Company v55

Lethal Company‘s v55 is a smaller update than most, but its new monsters pack a hell of a punch to any employees oblivious to their nature.

The update invites two new enemies into the fold, bringing back the unknown and challenging setting of moving scrap from the Facility and into the Dropship. Here is everything you need to know about the new Lethal Company monsters for Version 55.

Lethal Company v55 – All new entities, detailed

Lethal Company v55 adds two entities. One is an outdoor enemy, while the other entity remains inside the Facility’s walls. Unlike the Masked Mimic, neither enemy can reposition into its respective area. The new outdoor enemies joins the Tulip Snake, appearing on moons with thriving plant life, and without a set time for its appearance.

Just like other Facility monsters, the newly added Barber spawns the deeper you go into the labyrinth-y structure, with varying spawn chances depending on the moon you visit. Here is a rundown of the Kidnapper Fox (Bush Wolf) and Barber (Clay Surgeon).

Kidnapper Fox

A bizarre abomination. Screenshot via TheViperian (YouTube)

The first enemy is the Kidnapper Fox, or Bush Wolf in Lethal Company‘s Bestiary. This is a strange Fox-like creature with a flat appearance, twisted head, and Frog-like attacks. The Kidnapper Fox will hide inside the v55’s new plant life—the Vain Shroud. This weed looks like a spiky red bush. Multiple Kidnapper Foxes can spawn if many Vain Shroud grow together, appearing in a densely populated area of the map. The Fox will hide inside the bush, waiting for its moment to strike.

You can fight off the Kidnapper Fox by hitting its tongue with a weapon (if you get grabbed). The Fox will move in a sideways pattern to avoid your strikes and often retreat to the Vain Shroud to kidnap again. You can kill the Kidnapper Fox with seven Shovel hits.

Barber

The sight you see before death. Screenshot via TheViperian (YouTube)

The Barber is visible only within close proximity of you. It executes a small jump in your direction every three seconds. You will only hear its sporadic trumpet audio cue (or clanging) when it is nearby. It is incredibly difficult to tell where the Barber is at all times without getting close to it, but moving towards it is putting yourself at deadly risk.

The Barber can only jump in a straight direction and is limited to a one-meter radius. Its giant scissors point in the direction it’s jumping in. Being in the direct space in front of the scissors will cut you in half, sending you straight into spectating mode or back to orbit. Listen out to the repeated audio cue of a quiet drumroll followed by a single trumpet toot. You will not only learn the Barber’s direction but also how close it is to you without having to go up to it yourself.

The Barber appears indestructible in design, just like the Coil-Head. Due to its mechanical audio when it moves and its ability to only see it up close, you should react to the Barber the same way you do with a Coil-Head—run for your life. The Barber cannot be killed.

