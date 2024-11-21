All 15 Luma Egg locations in Luma Island

The Lumas are mysterious creatures who guide and help the inhabitants of Luma Island, but the only way to get one is to hatch a Luma Egg. Having a Luma by your side will help you find treasure and gain Luma Energy—an essential resource to craft many special items.

How to find a Luma Egg in Luma Island

Mysterious Eggs are found in golden chests in hidden areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luma Eggs are usually found in chests hidden in hard-to-reach places such as blocked-off areas and in the Ruins. The Lumas in each egg are randomly generated, so there’s no way of telling you where to seek out a specific Luma. Rest assured, though, if you explore the island fully, you will end up collecting every single one.

All Luma Egg locations in Luma Island

The easiest places to get Luma Eggs are in the blocked areas that require Offerings to open the doorway. After clearing a path of any boulders and fallen trees, you will get to a set of stone pillars and a blocked-off area. After placing a Tepid Offering in each stone pillar, the room unlocks and you can open the three chests inside. Inside one of these chests is a Mysterious Egg.

Area No. of Ruins No. of Offering Areas Farm 1 Ruins locations 1 offering area Forest 3 Ruins locations 1 offering area Mountain 3 Ruins locations 1 offering area Jungle 3 Ruins locations 1 offering area

Ruins will also have a chest containing a Mysterious Egg. These dungeon-like spaces will have puzzles to solve and enemies to defeat before you get to the final room with a golden chest. Each area has three sets of ruins to explore, except the very first farm area where you set up camp, which only has one. You can also find a Mysterious Egg by reaching the top of the volcano in the jungle area.

How to hatch a Luma Egg in Luma Island

Every Luma Egg requires a spirit and an egg to grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have collected your Luma Eggs, you can hatch them by combining a Luma Life and a Mysterious Egg in a Luma Incubator. Purchase the blueprint drawing for the incubator from Balthazar at his shop for 500 Gold and then set about gathering resources needed for building it.

Materials Source 5 x Farm Leather Crafted at the Simple Workbench using Mushrooms found in the woodlands. 3 x Copper Bar Crafted at the Ore Smelter using Copper Ore and Charcoal found in caves and rocky areas. 5 x Fabric Crafted at the Simple Workbench using Cotton from the woodlands. 5 x Glass Crafted in the Kiln using Sand gathered from the beach.

Once you have your Luma Incubator, you can start crafting a Luma Life using spirits gained while harvesting resources. There are five spirit types—Water, Rock, Lost, Nature, and Earth.

Water Spirit – earned while fishing

– earned while fishing Rock Spirit – earned while mining

– earned while mining Lost Spirit – earned while exploring the ruins and opening chests

– earned while exploring the ruins and opening chests Nature Spirit – earned while foraging in woodlands

– earned while foraging in woodlands Earth Spirit – earned while farming

Your Luma will follow you wherever you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The type of spirit you use to create a life will determine the Luma type. When your egg has hatched, you can find it in your inventory in the Helper Slot, and the creature will follow you around. If you chose the Treasure Hunter Profession and already have a dog following, the Luma will be in your inventory. You can swap it out by selecting it from your inventory and placing it in the Helper slot.

The Luma will help you find buried treasure, exactly as the dog does, by making noise and standing in one spot until you dig. You can pet and feed the Luma twice a day to receive some much-needed Luma Energy. This energy orb is essential for crafting higher-level items and upgrades.

