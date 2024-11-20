Forgot password
tepid crystals in Luma Island
There are 11 crystals to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
All Tepid Offering locations in Luma Island

There are 11 of these golden Tepid Offerings crystals to find in Luma Island. Find all of them to unlock some amazing rewards.
Published: Nov 20, 2024 06:26 pm

Luma Island is a mysterious and magical place with lots to discover, including Tepid Offering Crystals. Each of these crystals is dotted around the island, sometimes hidden behind blocked-off areas, and we have every location uncovered for you right here.

How to find Tepid Offering crystals in Luma Island

The Tepid Offering crystals can be found all over the island and in the town. These golden, shining crystals are the key to unlocking three hidden chests full of resources and useful items, but first, you need all 11 Tepid Offerings.

Tepid OfferingLocation
Crystal 1Travel down to the beach from your caravan and turn right to the waterfall.
Crystal 2Walk along the beach from your caravan until you get to a blocked-off path. Head left from this point and follow the path as it curves to the left.
Crystal 3Head to the beach from the caravan and left onto the dirt path. Walk through the trees to a small hill in almost the center of the map. Walk around the winding path up the small hill to the top.
Crystal 4 Walk up to the lake at the very north east of the map. Behind the lake is Mushroom Man and his shop, and the crystal on a ledge.
Crystal 5 Go straight up the center of the map to the very northern edge where an area is blocked by boulders. Break through to find a crystal in the clearing.
Crystal 6Go to almost the end of the beach and head left up the path to the Talking Stone Gur. Go past him through the trees to a clearing on the cliff edge.
Crystal 7You will need five Reeds and two Farm Wood.
Head to the northwest corner of the map where the orange tree stands. Go past it to the broken rope ladder. Fix the ladder and climb up.
Crystal 8From the town entrance, head left down past the Carpenter’s place and through his fenced-off area. Go left up the path to find the crystal by the fountain.
Crystal 9Head to the center of town to Enzo’s restaurant and find the crystal on the bridge.
Crystal 10 Go down to the lighthouse. The crystal is by the water.
Crystal 11Head west to the area with a red brick road. Go left down the stairs and down to the water. The crystal is around the corner near some barrels.

How to use Tepid Offering crystals in Luma Island

Once you have collected nine of the Tepid Offering crystals, head along the beach from your caravan to an area blocked by boulders and fallen trees. Use your pickaxe and regular axe to clear the path until you get to a clearing with nine small stone pillars.

secret chests in luma island
Find three chests hidden here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Place one crystal in each stone pillar until they all light up, and open the locked stone room. Inside this stone room are three chests for you to open.

  • Blue Chest
    • 10x Earth Spirit
    • 2x Box of Nails
    • 1x Twigs
    • 1x Reed
    • 1x Farm Stone
    • 5x Nature Spirit
    • 25x Tool Token
    • 5x Farm Nature Token
    • 30x Lost Spirit
  • Purple Chest
    • 5x Tool Token
    • 15x Lost Spirit
    • 10x Rock Spirit
    • 5x Earth Spirit
    • 1x Farm Stone
    • 1x Box of Nails
    • 7x Farm Nature Token
    • 9x Twigs
    • 1x Farm Jewelry
  • Gold Chest
    • 45x Lost Spirit
    • 5x Nature Spirit
    • 5x Earth Spirit
    • 8x Farm Nature Token
    • 1x Mysterious Egg
    • 1x Recipe
    • 4x Box of Nails
    • 3x Tool Token
    • 2x Twigs
    • 10x Water Spirit
    • 1x Farm Wood
    • 10x Nature Spirit

Next up, find where you can harvest Farm Resin and how to invite friends to join you in your adventures.

