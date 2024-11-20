All Tepid Offering locations in Luma Island

Luma Island is a mysterious and magical place with lots to discover, including Tepid Offering Crystals. Each of these crystals is dotted around the island, sometimes hidden behind blocked-off areas, and we have every location uncovered for you right here.

How to find Tepid Offering crystals in Luma Island

The Tepid Offering crystals can be found all over the island and in the town. These golden, shining crystals are the key to unlocking three hidden chests full of resources and useful items, but first, you need all 11 Tepid Offerings.

Tepid Offering Crystal 1. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 5. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 7. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering Crystal 9. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tepid Offering 11. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tepid Offering Location Crystal 1 Travel down to the beach from your caravan and turn right to the waterfall. Crystal 2 Walk along the beach from your caravan until you get to a blocked-off path. Head left from this point and follow the path as it curves to the left. Crystal 3 Head to the beach from the caravan and left onto the dirt path. Walk through the trees to a small hill in almost the center of the map. Walk around the winding path up the small hill to the top. Crystal 4 Walk up to the lake at the very north east of the map. Behind the lake is Mushroom Man and his shop, and the crystal on a ledge. Crystal 5 Go straight up the center of the map to the very northern edge where an area is blocked by boulders. Break through to find a crystal in the clearing. Crystal 6 Go to almost the end of the beach and head left up the path to the Talking Stone Gur. Go past him through the trees to a clearing on the cliff edge. Crystal 7 You will need five Reeds and two Farm Wood.

Head to the northwest corner of the map where the orange tree stands. Go past it to the broken rope ladder. Fix the ladder and climb up. Crystal 8 From the town entrance, head left down past the Carpenter’s place and through his fenced-off area. Go left up the path to find the crystal by the fountain. Crystal 9 Head to the center of town to Enzo’s restaurant and find the crystal on the bridge. Crystal 10 Go down to the lighthouse. The crystal is by the water. Crystal 11 Head west to the area with a red brick road. Go left down the stairs and down to the water. The crystal is around the corner near some barrels.

How to use Tepid Offering crystals in Luma Island

Once you have collected nine of the Tepid Offering crystals, head along the beach from your caravan to an area blocked by boulders and fallen trees. Use your pickaxe and regular axe to clear the path until you get to a clearing with nine small stone pillars.

Find three chests hidden here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Place one crystal in each stone pillar until they all light up, and open the locked stone room. Inside this stone room are three chests for you to open.

Blue Chest 10x Earth Spirit 2x Box of Nails 1x Twigs 1x Reed 1x Farm Stone 5x Nature Spirit 25x Tool Token 5x Farm Nature Token 30x Lost Spirit

Purple Chest 5x Tool Token 15x Lost Spirit 10x Rock Spirit 5x Earth Spirit 1x Farm Stone 1x Box of Nails 7x Farm Nature Token 9x Twigs 1x Farm Jewelry

Gold Chest 45x Lost Spirit 5x Nature Spirit 5x Earth Spirit 8x Farm Nature Token 1x Mysterious Egg 1x Recipe 4x Box of Nails 3x Tool Token 2x Twigs 10x Water Spirit 1x Farm Wood 10x Nature Spirit



