One of the first characteristics you probably noticed about your character in Towers of Aghasba was the mask they wear. It’s sort of a spooky design, but luckily for players, there are a number of masks in the game that you can replace it with.

Although you can’t fully customize your character, like changing their gender or hair, as of the game’s early-access period, you can change what they wear. Tunics, pants, and shoes are a part of this, but there’s nothing cooler than the diversity in the masks that you can find and equip throughout your journey in Towers of Aghasba. And if you’re wanting to eventually try out multiplayer with friends, you’re going to want different looks to set your self apart from your co-op partners.

Because the game is still early access, the below table is not an exhaustive list of the available masks in the game. Developer Dreamlit Inc. could very well add new masks to the game as Towers of Aghasba continues through its development cycle and more players hop into its colorful world.

Some of the masks below need to be crafted, so be prepared to stock up on resources like Wood, Fiber, and Oil if you’re wanting to craft one or more. Others, like the Curious Mask, are found around the map, so keep your eyes peeled for any you can pick up.

All masks in Towers of Aghasba and where to find them

Mask Location Crafting Requirements

Curious Mask Found close to the boats at the beginning of the game. N/A

Hare Spirit Mask Crafting recipe learned for pre-ordering Towers of Aghasba and interacting with Tahi’s Hut. 1 Wood

1 Bone

1 Oil

Prowler Mask Crafting recipe learned for pre-ordering Towers of Aghasba and interacting with Tahi’s Hut. 1 Wood

1 Bone

1 Oil

Shadow Sentinel Mask Crafting recipe learned for pre-ordering Towers of Aghasba and interacting with Tahi’s Hut. 1 Wood

1 Bone

1 Oil

Starting Mask Default mask N/A

This list will be updated as we find more masks. Have a mask that we missed? Email us at tips@dotesports.com!

