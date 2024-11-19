Forgot password
All masks in Towers of Aghasba

These cosmetic items in Towers of Aghasba allow you to customize your character's appearance. Here are all the masks in the survival-crafter.
Rachel Samples
Published: Nov 19, 2024 06:00 pm

One of the first characteristics you probably noticed about your character in Towers of Aghasba was the mask they wear. It’s sort of a spooky design, but luckily for players, there are a number of masks in the game that you can replace it with.

Although you can’t fully customize your character, like changing their gender or hair, as of the game’s early-access period, you can change what they wear. Tunics, pants, and shoes are a part of this, but there’s nothing cooler than the diversity in the masks that you can find and equip throughout your journey in Towers of Aghasba. And if you’re wanting to eventually try out multiplayer with friends, you’re going to want different looks to set your self apart from your co-op partners.

Because the game is still early access, the below table is not an exhaustive list of the available masks in the game. Developer Dreamlit Inc. could very well add new masks to the game as Towers of Aghasba continues through its development cycle and more players hop into its colorful world.

Some of the masks below need to be crafted, so be prepared to stock up on resources like Wood, Fiber, and Oil if you’re wanting to craft one or more. Others, like the Curious Mask, are found around the map, so keep your eyes peeled for any you can pick up.

All masks in Towers of Aghasba and where to find them

MaskLocationCrafting Requirements
A yellow tribal mask with teeth and spiral eyes. This shows readers what the Curious Mask looks like
Curious Mask		Found close to the boats at the beginning of the game.N/A
A blue mask with bunny ears and yellow accents. This shows readers what the Hare Spirit Mask looks like.
Hare Spirit Mask		Crafting recipe learned for pre-ordering Towers of Aghasba and interacting with Tahi’s Hut.1 Wood
1 Bone
1 Oil
A red with lion ears and yellow accents. This shows readers what the Prowler Mask looks like.
Prowler Mask		Crafting recipe learned for pre-ordering Towers of Aghasba and interacting with Tahi’s Hut.1 Wood
1 Bone
1 Oil
A grey mask with six empty eyes, yellow ears, and yellow tribal designs on it. This shows readers what the Shadow Sentinel Mask looks like.
Shadow Sentinel Mask		Crafting recipe learned for pre-ordering Towers of Aghasba and interacting with Tahi’s Hut.1 Wood
1 Bone
1 Oil
A brown mask with six eyes, two pointy ears, and an upside down triangle design on the mouth. This is the default mask in Towers of Aghasba
Starting Mask		Default maskN/A

This list will be updated as we find more masks. Have a mask that we missed? Email us at tips@dotesports.com!

