Can you change your gender in Towers of Aghasba?

Towers of Aghasba is an open-world game where you explore the vast range of a huge island. You’ll be able to get around and adjust a lot of details about it, but a question players have been asking is if they can change the gender of their character.

Some players are concerned they don’t have this option when they first play the game, and they don’t know if it’s going to be available. Some are asking if this becomes available at a later point, after starting the game. Although there are few customization options you have in Towers of Aghasba, changing your character’s gender does not appear to be available—at least, not yet.

Is it possible to change your gender in Tower of Aghasba?

You can alter your character’s clothing as you find more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We can confirm that no, you cannot change your character’s gender after you have changed them. You won’t be able to find this in any of the menus, and you’re stuck with your character’s gender for the remainder of your time with them in Towers of Aghasba.

Although this prevents you from changing this aspect of your character, you can adjust several other factors. For example, you can change your character’s clothing and alter their appearance this way. It might not be a huge factor, but it’s at least a way to create an individual character while playing the game, such as when gathering Resin or Fiber.

While this feature is not available right now in Towers of Aghasba, it’s quite possible it could arrive in the future. This is an early access game, which means the development team at Dreamlit Inc. wants players to get their hands on the core mechanics of the game to see how these work and get everyone excited about these mechanics. Additional gameplay details, like changing gender or future customization, could be on the way in the future, after the development team has proof of concept and more people are regularly playing.

Does Tower of Aghasba have a roadmap?

For those curious what’s on the horizon for Towers of Aghasba, in recent social media posts, the team at Dreamlit have shared a comprehensive roadmap on what players can expect for the foreseeable future as they continue to develop the game.

The development team behind Tower of Aghasba has a rough idea of their roadmap for the next year. Image via Dreamlit

Right now, additional player character customizations are on the way for the second quarter of 2025, which means we can expect to see it some time in the early to mid-spring months of 2025, likely close to the start of summer. Given this information and the light details of what this entails, we can expect any future updates regarding your character’s gender to come out around this time, and given the larger vocal feedback from the community, we expect the developers to prioritize this.

