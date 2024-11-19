How to get Resin in Towers of Aghasba

Resin is a vital ingredient to building your village in Towers of Aghasba. Early on into your playthrough, you’ll be tasked with finding it, but you won’t be able to harvest it like other resources you’ll find around the island.

Here’s how you can get Resin.

Resin requires a few steps before harvesting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resin location in Towers of Aghasba

To get Resin in Towers of Aghasba, you’ll need a Colossal Tree. Unfortunately, when you arrive on the island, you’ll notice the flora is all dead, so you’ll have to roll up your sleeves and plant one yourself.

How to plant a Colossal Tree

One of the first quests you get requires you to find a man named Pawel. He’s positioned on a clifftop to the east of the island, and his location will be marked on your map with a quest indicator. Simply speak to him, and he’ll give you a King Tree Seed, which will eventually grow into a Colossal Tree that will produce Resin.

Pawel really knows his plants, huh? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite his surprising amount of excitement for planting a seed (guy’s really got a green thumb, huh?), Pawel will ask you to do the honors of planting the seed. This will start the quest “Sowing the Seed,” which will require you to plant the tree anywhere in a flat location in a temperate biome. Don’t worry too much about planting it in an incorrect location—as Pawel says, you can pick a spot nearby on the same cliff if you’d like. I would’ve done just that; unfortunately, I was too close to my farming village and had to pick an alternative location.

Once you’ve selected the new home for the tree, all you need to do is open your inventory, hover over the King Tree Seed, and click the corresponding “Use” button (F on PC, X on controller). This will then automatically plant the seed in your location. After doing so, you’ll be treated to an absolute trip of a cutscene featuring a talking seedling and a very furry creature—both of which hate you because you’re human.

How to harvest Resin in Towers of Aghasba

Sprite, the strange seedling creature, will task you with planting even more seeds and feeding animals, but never mind him. We’re here to get Resin, and now that you’ve planted the Colossal Tree, you’ve done your due diligence.

Look for this thick-trunked tree near the Colossal Tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Surrounding the Colossal Tree, you’ll find tall, darker trees called Resin Fur with orange and yellow leaves, like the one shown in the image above. If you approach the tree, you’ll have the option to harvest it, but for this, you’ll need a Stone Hatchet.

To craft a Stone Hatchet, you need three Fiber, two Stone, and two Sticks. Once you’ve collected your ingredients, head on over to the crafting tab of your menu and select the tool to make it. Then, equip it from your inventory with V on PC or A on controller, and approach the Resin Fur again. Swing your hatchet using E on PC or X on controller, and your character will begin chopping the tree.

Eventually, the tree will break, and you’ll receive your Resin and some Wood. It will also add the Resin Fur to your Shimudex as an entry, informing you of all the items the tree will drop as well as its preferred habitat.

