From the studio that introduced The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo to gamers across the world, comes an offbeat action-adventure single-player inspired by 2000’s drawing and animation style that perfectly fuses together the motto “Feel the music” and whacky combat. At the forefront of Hi-Fi Rush, we have a wannabe rockstar Chai, and a group of his friends trying to beat off an evil megacorp with the power of rhythm and music.

If you let Hi-Fi Rush take you for a ride, you’ll notice all characters are fully fleshed out and impatient to have their time under the spotlight. The characters of Hi-Fi Rush are not just your regular joe side characters but have their dreams, hopes, and desires surfacing, leaving the impression of an intricate and well-developed world. This is all thanks to clever dialogue lines and, more importantly, voice acting.

If you’re curious about which voice actors could animate characters of Hi-Fi Rush and sprinkle them with true rhythm, here’s the list of all Hi-Fi Rush English voice actors.

All Hi-Fi Rush English voice actors

In one corner of Hi-Fi Rush, we have a voice actor with a long history of voice acting after lending his voice to iconic characters in Infinity Trains, Star Wars Rebels, and Persona 5—Robbie Daymond as the voice of Chai. And in the other corner, we have equally talented actors Erica Lindbeck, Gabe Kunda, and Misty Lee. All of these actors do a splendid job of breathing life into the already-electric lines of Hi-Fi Rush. Without any further ado, here’s the definitive list of Hi-Fi Rush English voice actors: