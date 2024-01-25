All answers in Home Safety Hotline

Home Safety Hotline has a linear story with the same order of callers and inquiries. You can follow our guide below to get all the correct answers.
There are seven shifts, with an increasing number of calls as you complete each day. Every shift gives you new entries, but this doesn’t mean they will come up as a solution. To unlock the good ending, you need to get all the correct answers in Home Safety Hotline.
All correct answers in Home Safety Hotline, listed
This analog horror game asks players to fix their callers’ problems using an entry list of weird, alternate-world pests. Home Safety Hotline mixes household problems with the popular indie horror idea where imposters from different dimensions invade your homes. As Supervisor Carol warns you to keep these newly added pest entries to yourself as they aren’t public knowledge, you continue to receive mysterious emails from Mike, trying to stop you from working at the Home Safety Hotline.
Day one
- John: Cockroaches
- Grace: Mice
- Hank: Mole
- Tim: Ticks
Home Safety Hotline begins with relatively normal infestation problems. Read through each entry description and match it to the caller’s transcript.
Following these answers, you’ll get 100 percent accuracy after each shift ends, rewarding you with a coupon. Refer to your accuracy to note whether you have answered every query correctly. A caller will ring you back and let you know they won’t need your services anymore as you gave them the incorrect information the first time they called. Any incorrect answers will lower your accuracy at the end of your shift.
Day two
- Mike: Black mold
- Hunnigan: Common hobb
- Michelle: Mice
- Fred: Carpenter ants
- Dan: Desk hobb
Things quickly decline as you clock into day two. The new, bizarre entries like Hobbs, Stair Slugs, and Growths distract you from the caller’s inquiries. You’ll also hear about missing person reports following the increased number of alternate pest encounters.
Day three
- David: Stair slug
- Peter: Frozen pipes
- Quaid: Memory wisp
- Harvey: Bed teeth
- Wanda: Termites
- Gary: Boggart
You’ll start experiencing network errors from time to time as day three arrives. Make sure to read all new entries before you answer the first caller so you can memorize phrases relating to the caller’s description.
Day four
- Ash: False beet
- Felicia: Night gnome
- Belinda: Attic gnome
- May: False artifact
- Leo: Fracture hobb
- Phil: Fae flu
- Kyle: Unicorn fungi
- Jackie: Travel gnome
- Larry: Cellar grotto
Day four features no ordinary household pests. The alternates are invading, but Supervisor Carol doesn’t seem to mind. Her dialogue slowly changes to old English as she welcomes you to the start of every shift. Could Carol be an imposter, too?
Day five
- Patrice: Sprig tree
- Robert: Common hobb
- Pamela: False flower
- Andy: Lamp sprite
- Albert: Floor roots
- Helen: Mirror nymph
- Ramona: The horde
- Maple: Night wisp
- Patty: Portal
- Jules: Soap sprite
The household infestations are getting tougher to deduce. With the stakes getting higher, it is up to you to recognize each entry and report these to save the caller. Luckily, you have an unlimited amount of time to read through each entry while leaving the caller on hold. Taking a while to answer each query won’t lower your accuracy percentage.
Day six
- Brittany: Wine sprite
- Ruth: Wood secretions
- Howard: Spriggan
- Jay: Autumn vines
- Jill: Neighbor’s doorway
- Claire: Fae feast
- Paul: Bed bugs
- Charles: Leprechaun
- Edward: Troll
- Sheila: Tea sprite
- Christie: Bed hag
- Carla: Whistling fungi
- Rachel: Pooka
Take your time to learn each entry in preparation for the final day with The Trial. You won’t have a description for any entry, but all entries will now be unlocked on day six.
Day seven
Unlike the previous six days of work, Home Safety Hotlines throws riddles at you to solve using your entry log. The Trial consists of unknown callers sending through pest inquiries in the form of riddles. The entry descriptions are no longer available for this round.
- Thy Trial Hath Begun: Bees
- Showcase Thy Knowledge: Animation
- Forge Ahead: Rain nymph
- Press On, Employee: House fly
- Rejoice: Closet labyrinth
- Expand Thy Mind: Seedling
- Let Go Thy Stilted Soul: House fires
- Descend: Dorcha
You get a promotion by getting 90%percent or above accuracy in The Trial, giving you the good ending in Home Safety Hotline.