All answers in Home Safety Hotline

Home Safety Hotline has a linear story with the same order of callers and inquiries. You can follow our guide below to get all the correct answers.

There are seven shifts, with an increasing number of calls as you complete each day. Every shift gives you new entries, but this doesn’t mean they will come up as a solution. To unlock the good ending, you need to get all the correct answers in Home Safety Hotline.

All correct answers in Home Safety Hotline, listed

Let the work begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This analog horror game asks players to fix their callers’ problems using an entry list of weird, alternate-world pests. Home Safety Hotline mixes household problems with the popular indie horror idea where imposters from different dimensions invade your homes. As Supervisor Carol warns you to keep these newly added pest entries to yourself as they aren’t public knowledge, you continue to receive mysterious emails from Mike, trying to stop you from working at the Home Safety Hotline.

Day one

John: Cockroaches Grace: Mice Hank: Mole Tim: Ticks

Home Safety Hotline begins with relatively normal infestation problems. Read through each entry description and match it to the caller’s transcript.

Following these answers, you’ll get 100 percent accuracy after each shift ends, rewarding you with a coupon. Refer to your accuracy to note whether you have answered every query correctly. A caller will ring you back and let you know they won’t need your services anymore as you gave them the incorrect information the first time they called. Any incorrect answers will lower your accuracy at the end of your shift.

Day two

Mike: Black mold Hunnigan: Common hobb Michelle: Mice Fred: Carpenter ants Dan: Desk hobb

Things quickly decline as you clock into day two. The new, bizarre entries like Hobbs, Stair Slugs, and Growths distract you from the caller’s inquiries. You’ll also hear about missing person reports following the increased number of alternate pest encounters.

Day three

Clocking in to get those coupons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

David: Stair slug Peter: Frozen pipes Quaid: Memory wisp Harvey: Bed teeth Wanda: Termites Gary: Boggart

You’ll start experiencing network errors from time to time as day three arrives. Make sure to read all new entries before you answer the first caller so you can memorize phrases relating to the caller’s description.

Day four

Ash: False beet Felicia: Night gnome Belinda: Attic gnome May: False artifact Leo: Fracture hobb Phil: Fae flu Kyle: Unicorn fungi Jackie: Travel gnome Larry: Cellar grotto

Day four features no ordinary household pests. The alternates are invading, but Supervisor Carol doesn’t seem to mind. Her dialogue slowly changes to old English as she welcomes you to the start of every shift. Could Carol be an imposter, too?

Day five

Do you recognize your own face? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Patrice: Sprig tree Robert: Common hobb Pamela: False flower Andy: Lamp sprite Albert: Floor roots Helen: Mirror nymph Ramona: The horde Maple: Night wisp Patty: Portal Jules: Soap sprite

The household infestations are getting tougher to deduce. With the stakes getting higher, it is up to you to recognize each entry and report these to save the caller. Luckily, you have an unlimited amount of time to read through each entry while leaving the caller on hold. Taking a while to answer each query won’t lower your accuracy percentage.

Day six

Brittany: Wine sprite Ruth: Wood secretions Howard: Spriggan Jay: Autumn vines Jill: Neighbor’s doorway Claire: Fae feast Paul: Bed bugs Charles: Leprechaun Edward: Troll Sheila: Tea sprite Christie: Bed hag Carla: Whistling fungi Rachel: Pooka

Take your time to learn each entry in preparation for the final day with The Trial. You won’t have a description for any entry, but all entries will now be unlocked on day six.

Day seven

Thy Trial Hath Begun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the previous six days of work, Home Safety Hotlines throws riddles at you to solve using your entry log. The Trial consists of unknown callers sending through pest inquiries in the form of riddles. The entry descriptions are no longer available for this round.

Thy Trial Hath Begun: Bees Showcase Thy Knowledge: Animation Forge Ahead: Rain nymph Press On, Employee: House fly Rejoice: Closet labyrinth Expand Thy Mind: Seedling Let Go Thy Stilted Soul: House fires Descend: Dorcha

You get a promotion by getting 90%percent or above accuracy in The Trial, giving you the good ending in Home Safety Hotline.