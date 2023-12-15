All anomalies in The Exit 8, listed

Can you spot all of the anomalies and escape the endless subway tunnels of The Exit 8?

The Exit 8 is an I’m on Observation Duty-style game that asks its players to travel across a never-ending subway tunnel and spot any mysterious anomalies. Unlike the classic spot, the difference mechanic that uses camera feeds gives players the freedom to move around the tunnel and look for anomalies to go out of Exit 8. The result is an immersive atmosphere that mixes the Uncanny Valley and SCP 970 together for an unsettling experience.

Here are all anomalies in The Exit 8 for you to look out for in this short indie horror experience.

The Exit 8 anomalies listed

The Exit 8 rules to live by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Exit 8 follows an endless subway tunnel that asks you to find and get out of Exit 8. Along the way, you’ll need to spot any anomalies that may or may not show themselves. If any anomalies are found, you must turn around and go back to the way you came from. You can continue walking forward if there are no anomalies present in the corridor and head towards Exit 8.

Like figuring out whether you are in a dream or reality, can you find the exit, or will you forever wander through the tunnels in search of the anomalies? There are 27 different ones in the game, with multiple variations of the same anomaly type based on their location and behavior in the subway tunnel.

These are all anomalies in The Exit 8:

Pattern anomalies

Symmetrical pattern: Square pattern in the yellow line on the floor.

Square pattern in the yellow line on the floor. Faces on the floor : Small, unnatural human faces appearing in the yellow line of the floor.

: Small, unnatural human faces appearing in the yellow line of the floor. Faces on the ceiling : Small, unnatural human faces appearing on the ceiling.

: Small, unnatural human faces appearing on the ceiling. Exit 8 sign : Upside down.

: Upside down. “Turn back Turn back Turn back”: On the Exit 8 ceiling sign.

Electronic anomalies

Activated security camera : Appears behind the Exit 8 sign with a visible red light to indicate that it is active.

: Appears behind the Exit 8 sign with a visible red light to indicate that it is active. Out-of-place ceiling lights: These appear immediately after the Exit 8 sign. They are misaligned instead of their typical and symmetrical placement in the center of the ceiling.

ceiling lights: These appear immediately after the Exit 8 sign. They are misaligned instead of their typical and symmetrical placement in the center of the ceiling. Lights : Flickering.

: Flickering. Lights: Switched off after walking past the man in the corridor.

Passage anomalies

Stairwell with Exit 0 : Appearing at the end of the corridor, past the Exit 8 sign.

: Appearing at the end of the corridor, past the Exit 8 sign. First door : Knock on the first door.

: Knock on the first door. First door : The first door is now missing, leaving only two in the corridor.

: The first door is now missing, leaving only two in the corridor. Second door : The second door is slightly ajar. You’ll see a woman behind it if you peer through it.

: The second door is slightly ajar. You’ll see a woman behind it if you peer through it. Third door : The third door opened, revealing a pitch black room.

: The third door opened, revealing a pitch black room. Third door : Doorknob placed in the center of the third door.

: Doorknob placed in the center of the third door. Vents: Black liquid pouring out of the first vent.

Marketing anomalies

An abundance of No Smoking posters .

. Distorted BLC Store poster.

poster. Portrait of a woman morphing with a skull .

. Eyes moving in the “security camera in operation” poster.

poster. “Security camera in operation” poster moving with the player after walking past it.

All posters change to the Makeup Art display.

display. Poster slowly grows in size.

Walking man anomalies

My biggest fear: Unwanted friendliness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast walking : Walk cycle is sped up.

: Walk cycle is sped up. Smiling : Walking and smiling but not looking at you.

: Walking and smiling but not looking at you. Staring : Watching your every move.

: Watching your every move. Error : The man’s face hasn’t been rendered properly.

: The man’s face hasn’t been rendered properly. Taller form: Appears around 10ft tall.

Hostile anomalies

Mannequin: Camouflaged at the end of the corridor in a T-pose. Will jumpscare you if you get too close or chase you down the corridor.

Film reference anomalies (The Shining)

Twins : Two suited men standing next to each other and staying still.

: Two suited men standing next to each other and staying still. Red river

Any deaths or black screen game overs you suffer from will send you back to Exit 0, where you’ll need to retry escaping the subway tunnels. The game successfully ends when the stairwell appears at the end of the corridor with the “Exit 8” sign next to it. Do not go up the stairs if the sign reads “Exit 0.”