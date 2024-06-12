All Amanda the Adventurer 2 demo secrets and codes

Amanda the Adventurer 2 is here—well, the demo is. There’s always more secrets to uncover, codes to decipher, and clues to be pieced together with our wild conspiracies. But the demo has its fair share of secrets that will certainly keep you entertained until the full game releases.

Here are all secrets to fixate on in Amanda the Adventurer 2 demo.

All Amanda the Adventurer 2 secrets you may have missed

All Amanda responses

“Could have?” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Amanda loves asking you questions, but she doesn’t always like your answer. In the demo, Amanda asked, “If you could visit anyone in the world, who would you go see?” Many options aren’t available here, but based on the previous game, there’s multiple answers you can give her to get different responses.

Here’s everything we typed in, alongside her response:

“ Rebecca “, “ Amanda “, or “ You ” – “Do you really think you could do that?“

“, “ “, or “ ” – “Do you really think you could do that?“ “ Sam ” – “Wait, that’s…“

” – “Wait, that’s…“ “ Wooly ” – [laughs] “if you can find him.”

” – [laughs] “if you can find him.” “ Kate ” – “I wish I could still visit her.“

” – “I wish I could still visit her.“ “ Butcher ” – “No! Why are you being so mean to me!“

” – “No! Why are you being so mean to me!“ “Mom” – “That sounds like fun.”

More hints towards Amanda holding onto Rebecca’s spirit is her glitching out shortly after the question. She told us “I love to daydream about all the places I could have g-,” followed by a television glitch, and her sentence became more positive. She said, “Think about all the places we can go” after the glitch.

The monster is always there

A guiding hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have missed the obvious signs you’re being watched if you’re hunting for clues instead. After taking the “Let’s Plan a Trip” tape, go to the Daycare and stand in front of the television set. Listen out for the ominous breathing coming from in front and above you. It’s a eerie addition to the demo and one I missed in my first playthrough until I noticed the persistent clanging throughout the “Let’s Plan a Trip” recording.

Clanging is heard throughout the tape, especially if you make the wrong choice like picking the other toys to sell over the rooster. The monster shows itself to hand you the trailer for Amanda the Adventurer 2. Ignore the monster’s hand to anger it and throw the tape at you instead.

The strange glitches you may not have noticed

The show-stealing secret. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rebecca? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The apple in the Amanda the Adventurer 2 menu is rotten with a maggot coming out of it, implying the show or Amanda (Rebecca) has passed on. While the sequel’s television looks to be from the original game, it’s actually from inside the Library, possibly hinting the cursed tapes have been altered forever because Riley destroyed the television.

The “Watch Me” tape is different to “Let’s Plan a Trip.” Wooly is completely removed from the menu. His silhouette is filled with static on the first tape. The screen tears flash images throughout the demo, including in the menu.

Images that appear are organs (we presume a heart—hopefully not Wooly’s), a demonic face or an eyeball, etched in white against a black background, a screen that reads “LET ME OUT,” and a cryptic code that deciphers to “he tried to find me.”

Who went under the knife? Rebecca or Wooly? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Strange hospital lights and monitor beeping that followed the Amanda the Adventurer title screen and theme song were also spotted. A short clip of a person walking away (from the knee down) flashes onto the screen after telling Amanda you want to visit Sam.

Amanda the Adventurer cabinet code solution

This is always the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Amanda the Adventurer 2 demo has one puzzle. You need to find the five books scattered around the Kensdale Public Library, and scan them into the computer. The code is found through these four books: Greg the Grape Two, Grown Attached, Squeegee of Destiny, and Am The Person, The Are Story. But how do you figure out the code’s sequence?

The first and easiest to figure out is the fourth digit from Am The Person, The Are Story. This shows three dashes and an eight, telling us the fourth digit of the code is eight. The number near the initials on each book is one part, but you must figure out the order by inspecting the borrow list on the computer (via the scanner).

The first digit is from JP (initials of Jonathan Pratt), found on Greg the Grape Two. His name appears at the top of the list, making him the first digit. The second digit is the Grown Attached book with Delly Shubal. While there is another DS on this list, it cannot be this customer because we confirmed the fourth digit beforehand. The final digit (third in the sequence) is inside the Squeegee of Destiny. This book is damaged, so the borrow list doesn’t appear on the computer. Therefore, the cabinet code is: 6-3-5-8.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 releases Fall 2024 on Steam.

