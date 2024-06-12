When does Amanda the Adventurer 2 release?

Amanda the Adventurer 2 has come out of hiding and is releasing in 2024. But with Wooly nowhere to be seen and the mystery figure yet to be uncloaked, we are no closer to understanding what happened to Rebecca and Sam Colton.

Released in April 2023, Amanda the Adventurer made waves on YouTube and gained thousands of overwhelmingly positive reviews. For a small price point of $8.99, Amanda the Adventurer offered analog horror chills, iconic characters, and a fantastic narrative to lose sleep over. Amanda is back with her next adventure and hopes you won’t notice her pal Wooly is missing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda the Adventurer 2 and its release date.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 release date

Welcome back, Amanda. Screenshot via MANGLEDmaw Games

The official release date for this analog horror sequel is fall 2024.

Announced on June 10, indie publisher Dread XP dropped its demo trailer for Amanda the Adventurer 2. This free demo is exclusively available on Steam as part of the Steam Next Fest. You can play this demo from June 10 to 17. A more specific date hasn’t been given outside of the quarter, so be sure to wishlist Amanda the Adventurer 2 on Steam and follow the official Amanda the Adventurer 2 X account for updates.

This sets up Amanda the Adventurer 2‘s release date between September and November 2024.

Riley’s adventure with Amanda continues inside the Kensdale Public Library. Dive deep into the Amanda the Adventurers archives, uncover the mystery of what happened to Rebecca and Sam Colton, and learn the truth behind Wooly’s disappearance. So many questions remain unanswered, and with the masked figure appearing right after you destroyed the cursed television set, things are significantly more confusing than before.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 is guaranteed to have its secrets. From puzzles and cursed tapes to cryptic codes that you can decipher. But will the mystery of Amanda and her true identity come to light for absolution, or will Riley become the next victim? Find out in fall 2024.

