All Indiana Jones and the Great Circle voice actors and cast

Several years after the game was announced, we finally have some solid information about the upcoming Indiana Jones game for the Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

Recommended Videos

Along with a trailer, we also got a chance to see who will be starring in the game. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at the upcoming cast of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Full confirmed cast for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones

Video game veteran Troy Baker will be playing Indy. Image via MachineGames

While the game features the likeness of Indy’s original actor Harrison Ford, he will not be reprising his role in the game. Instead, the titular character will be played by Troy Baker, a renowned veteran of the video game acting world.

Baker has more than proved his acting ability during his lengthy career, taking on iconic roles such as Joel in The Last of Us series, Sam Drake in the Uncharted series, Batman in the Batman Telltale games, and Pagan Min in Far Cry 4, to name a few.

This won’t be the first time that Baker is taking on a role that was already made iconic by a well-known film actor either, as he also played a younger version of the Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins, taking over the role from Mark Hamill in the other Arkham games.

From what we hear of Baker’s performance in the trailer, he seems more than up to the task of taking on the role. He excellently steps into Indy’s shoes and offers up a slightly unique take on the character while still maintaining the essence of Harrison Ford’s classic performances.

Tony Todd as Locus

Tony Todd’s epic voice is sure to make him stand out as Locus. Image via Bethesda Softworks.

Tony Todd is an accomplished and well-established professional actor who is taking on the role of Locus in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Not much is known about the character, though the trailer and the development video did show him attempting to steal a relic from the college where Indiana works. Indy confronts him, but soon realizes he might be slightly outmatched when you see just how tall and intimidating Locus is.

Tony Todd’s significant height and distinctive voice are some of his most recognizable features in his other acting roles, and it seems like this might be the case in The Great Circle too. Todd also has video game acting experience to his name as he provided the voice of Venom in the recent Spider-Man 2 game.

Alessandra Mastronardi as Gina Lombardi

Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi will play Indy’s companion Gina. Image via Bethesda Softworks

Next is the leading lady; Alessandra Mastronardi, who will be playing Gina Lombardi. Mastronardi has appeared in several Italian films and television shows, but she is no stranger to Hollywood movies either, appearing in 2012’s To Rome with Love and 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In the MachineGames development video, the team describes the character of Gina as someone whose goals align with Indiana’s, though her motives seem more personal. The two will act as a team in the game, relying on one another during their epic adventure.

Marios Gavrilis as Emmerich Voss

Marios Gavrilis has a chance to show off his evil side as he takes on the role of villain Emmerich Voss. Image via Bethesda Softworks

The next addition to the cast is Marios Gavrilis, who will be taking on the role of Emmerich Voss—the villain of the story. Emmerich Voss is described by MachineGames as a calculating and intense man who has an obsession with psychology and the human psyche. His intelligence combined with his ability to pick at the brains of his enemies is sure to make him a formidable opponent to Indy.

Gavrilis is a German and Greek actor whose work spans both Los Angeles and Berlin. He appeared in the Emmy award-winning German comedy Familie Braun as well as the successful Alarm für Cobra 11.

Gravilis is also a prolific voice actor and has appeared in a range of games. He played the roles of Sam Porter Bridges and Bruce Wayne in the German versions of Death Stranding and Gotham Knights respectively, but he also has experience with Bethesda Softworks—the publishers of the upcoming Indy game—having had voice roles in The Elder Scrolls Online and Starfield.

Guiseppe Russo as Fiore

Fiore is the character that we know the least about, and when I say that, I mean we know nothing about him whatsoever at this point. However, we can still take a look at actor Guiseppe Russo to see what credits he has under his belt.

Russo is a classical musician and actor who is incredibly established, having worked in a variety of projects in both Italy and LA. He is also not a stranger to voice acting and video game work, as he has provided additional voices in Street Fighter 6 and ADR voice recordings to big-name movies such as Le Mans ‘66 and the animated Pixar movie Luca.

He is the only actor on the list that already has some experience with the Indiana Jones franchise too, as he provided additional voices on the most recent film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

So there you have everything that you need to know about the confirmed cast of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We will make sure to keep you updated as more actors are confirmed.