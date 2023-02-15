All Ancient Magic Hotspot locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy boasts a massive recreation of the wizarding world, allowing players to explore Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and the areas beyond. Across the wizarding world, players will find countless collectibles and secrets. Ancient Magic Hotspots are one such secret players may find useful later in the game.

Ancient Magic Hotspots increase players’ ancient magic meter, which gives players a powerful, ultimate-like ability whenever fully charged. In battle, Ancient Magic can completely eliminate even the most powerful enemies.

Ancient Magic Hotspots can be difficult to find but are all identified based on a magic aura pulsating from the ground. The visual is similar to the initial portkey players encounter in the early stages of the game.

If you want to increase your Ancient Magic meter, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Ancient Magic Hotspots in Hogwarts Legacy

There are 20 total Ancient Magic Hotspots in Hogwarts Legacy, found from the northernmost region to the southern edges of the map. Below are all the locations and further details on how to find these ancient magic hotspots.

Forbidden Forest Hotspot One – Found close to the North Ford Bog Floo Flame in an abandoned castle. Hotspot Two – Located by the west Forbidden Forest Floo Flame in an abandoned building.



Hogsmeade Valley Hotspot One – By the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame location, found in an abandoned building.



North Hogwarts Hotspot One – West of the Collector’s Cave, found in a collection of ruins. By the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame.



Hogwarts Valley Hotspot One -South of the Brocburrow forest, found to the east of the river that runs through the area. Hotspot Two – West Side Floo Flame location in Hogwarts Valley, found in the ruins to the southeast. Hotspot Three – To the northeast of the West Side Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Valley, found inside ruins. Hotspot Four – Found near the west of Keenbridge in an abandoned building. Hotspot Five – Found near the east of Keenbridge in an abandoned building. Hotspot Six – East of the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame inside a ruin.



Feldcroft Hotspot One – To the northeast of Rookwood Castle, found on a rock. Hotspot Two – To the east of Feldcroft, located inside a ruin. Hotspot Three – Found by a ruin near the river located south of Irondale. Hotspot Four – East of the North Side Floo Flame location in Feldcroft, up a nearby flight of stairs.



Poidsear Coast Hotspot One – Found to the south of the Phoenix Mountain cave, by an abandoned building. Hotspot Two – Found near the South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame.



Marunweem Lake Hotspot One – To the west of Marunweem Lake Floo Flame location, by the bridge. Hotspot Two – Found to the east of the Marunweem Lake Floo Flame location, beside an Inferi lair.



Cragcroftshire Hotspot One – Found between Cragcroft and Cragcroft Shore Floo Flame location, in an abandoned archway.

