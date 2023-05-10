How to solve Hexanexus puzzles in Honkai: Star Rail

The vast and complex collection of worlds players will explore throughout Honkai: Star Rail will oftentimes present them with complicated puzzles that reward bountiful loot. One of the most confusing puzzles players will come across is the Hexanexus puzzle. But luckily, Trailblazers can learn to master the mechanics to make solving them much easier.

Hexanexus puzzles are one of the main trials players will come across and are scattered through The Xianzhou Luofu world. They are noted by a puzzle icon on the map, but other unique puzzles like the Navigation Compass puzzle or the Courier Cycrane also feature the same icon.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

In comparison to the other puzzles present throughout Honkai: Star Rail, the Hexanexus seems especially tricky and complex before you learn how it works. Luckily, they are much simpler than they appear and grant solid rewards to all Trailblazers who successfully learn how to tackle them.

How do you complete a Hexanexus puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail?

If you’re familiar with a Rubik’s Cube, you’ll have a solid understanding of how to complete this puzzle. Each one of these puzzles that players come across will look different, but the end goal is always the same and is simply to properly align all sides so they match up with the specified pattern.

After locating and interacting with a Hexanexus, the puzzle screen will then open and present players with the following image.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

There are many unique buttons players will need to interact with to successfully complete the puzzle and it can be quite overwhelming trying to learn them all. But once you understand how each function works, completing these puzzles will become much easier.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

The white star indicates one of the two solid blocks players need to line up on this puzzle. The other one is hidden on the other side.

The gray arrows mark the patterns players need to make the Hexanexus puzzle match up with.

The red boxes highlight two arrows that do not move any part of the puzzle but allow players to view the Hexanexus from every angle to make the solving process easier.

The pink box marks the section players currently have highlighted. This will change as players interact with the blue boxes.

The blue boxes indicate all the moveable pieces of the Hexanexus puzzle. Each one will move the highlighted portion, which is noted by the pink box, to a different set of four throughout the puzzle.

The orange box highlights the two arrows players can use to rotate the highlighted section back and forth.

The yellow box is a reset option players can use at any point to put the puzzle back in its original state. If you find yourself stuck and unable to progress, resetting is a great way to start fresh.

Now that you know what each function does, you can get to work on solving the puzzle. The best way to go about this is to focus entirely on the solid blocks and mostly ignore the transparent ones since solely zoning in on the solid blocks will make solving the puzzle much easier.

Begin by using the two arrows in the red boxes to view the puzzle from every angle. This will give you an idea of where the boxes start and the general layout you’re working with.

Once you’ve viewed the entire puzzle, you can then begin moving pieces as needed. Based on my experience with these puzzles, I’ve found that the best starting move to make is whichever move or moves that are necessary to bring all of the solid cubes to the same side. This will make solving the rest of the puzzle much easier since you’ll have them both in close proximity, which is always what the end solution for the puzzle requires.

For the previously highlighted version of this puzzle, the move that brings both blocks into the same area is to first select the third arrow to highlight the far left section and then click the left rotate button two times.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

This move places both blocks exactly where they need to be in terms of their placement near each other. And if you compare where they are with the pattern, you’ll see that the puzzle is already nearly complete.

The block on the lower half needs to be back where it started while the block on the upper half needs to sit in the top corner of the puzzle. Once both blocks are at the desired locations, the puzzle will then immediately complete and reward players with loot.

While the first version of this puzzle only features solid cubes that can be lined up in any way, players will receive a mysterious message from the leader of the Hex Club after completing a few of them that will result in a change to how these puzzles function. Upon following through with the steps of this quest, players will then find that the Hexanexus puzzles look quite different.

Engaging with this quest and proceeding through it will cause new Hexanexus puzzles to become available with an increased difficulty factor since they will then feature symbols. These symbols will need to be specifically matched during the puzzle, which will result in the process being a bit more difficult. But the completion process remains exactly the same.

What is the reward for completing Hexanexus puzzles in Honkai: Star Rail?

Upon successfully completing any of the complex Hexanexus puzzles scattered around the Xianzhou Luofu region, players will be rewarded with the following loot.

One Musketeer of Wild Wheat Relic

20 Trailblaze experience

20 Stellar Jade

One Traveler’s Guide

Five Lost Gold Fragment

10 Strale

3,500 Credits

Players can also earn three achievements for successfully solving varying amounts of these puzzles.

The “Hasta la vista, Hexanexus!” achievement is earned for completing 15 Hexanexus puzzles.

The “Rubik’s Headache” achievement can be earned by completing the new 15 challenges that arise afterward.

The “A Metaphor of Caves” achievement is received after successfully solving all 30 puzzles.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.