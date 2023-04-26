Honkai Star Rail is the next installment in the Honkai franchise, taking players on an adventure through the stars. While fans can play Honkai Star Rail on iOS, Android, PC, and the Epic Games Store, it’s unfortunately not available to download on Mac.

However, there are other ways that you can play Honkai Star Rail on your Mac.

How to play Honkai Star Rail on your Mac

There are no announcements from HoYoverse regarding whether there will be a direct download option for Macs. While there aren’t any direct download methods for playing Star Rail on your Mac, there are other options you can try.

You can run the Boot Camp software that will work as the partition to run Mac and Windows OS alongside one another.

How to play on Mac using Boot Camp

To play Honkai Star Rail on your Mac, follow these steps:

Open your “Utilities folder,” which is located in “Applications.”

And then open “Boot Camp Assistant.”

Once it’s opened, follow the steps for setting up Boot Camp

And once it’s completed, you’ll need to restart your Mac.

Then, follow the instructions presented by Boot Camp Assistant

With Boot Camp running, you need to install Honkai Star Rail as you would on your PC, either via a direct download from their website or through the Epic Games Store. You will, of course, need a HoYoverse account, as well.

Is Honkai Star Rail available on NVIDIA GeForce Now?

Although NVIDIA GeForce Now is a great option to run games you usually wouldn’t have access to on a Mac, Honkai Star Rail isn’t one of them. And no announcements have been made about whether it will be added to GFN’s game catalog.

So, if you’re ready for an adventure across the stars, this is how to play Honkai Star Rail on Mac.