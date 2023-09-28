Honkai: Star Rail players agree on co-op features they want to see in the game

In Honkai: Star Rail, co-op features are limited to friends chat and support characters you can pick to join your team in battles. A recent survey question regarding playing with others led to the community wondering what actual co-op experience they want.

A player posted a screenshot from the in-game survey that asks: “What do you think about playing co-op with other players for Honkai: Star Rail?.” Below are the answer options ranging from “I want to play with others” to “Can’t answer.”

The question doesn’t ask for specific activities we would like to see (at least not yet), but this doesn’t stop the fanbase from brainstorming ideas for things to do with friends and other players.

A popular idea was to introduce raids or raid bosses that players could fight in teams of four or maybe even in multiple teams. The first concept would be similar to how co-op domains work in Genshin Impact. All four players pick a character and then proceed to fight taking their turns.

The second format for the boss would have every player fight the boss as if it were single player but the boss’s health bar would be shared with other players. This is something other turn-based games like Summoner’s War do and is the best design for raids, according to players.

Many players agreed the most important aspect of a co-op for them is having actual content rather than simply the ability to do something together. Unlike Genshin Impact, there’s not much to do in the open world of Star Rail, which means we will need more dedicated activities.

Fans also brought up the possibility of trolling in co-op experiences. “I don’t want to play a game mode where other players can make the gameplay experience long and boring because of their connection issues or because they’re an asshole,” one player noted.

This means whatever HoYoverse has in its plans, it will need to make sure the content is engaging and fast-paced. Raid bosses do sound fun and slapping the timer on each player’s turn will make sure they don’t stall.

HoYoverse used to have similar co-op content in Honkai Impact 3rd so it’s entirely possible we will get something completely new to enjoy with other Trailblazers in Honkai: Star Rail.

