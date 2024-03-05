How to get the Trans Flag cape in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 features a plethora of cosmetics you can unlock for your diver. From new emotes to banners to helmets, there are few limits when it comes to customization. However, one piece of customization the community is asking about is in regard to a Trans Flag cape.

There are plenty of other capes you can have your diver wear, but some players want to show their support for the trans community with their cape. The original Helldivers, released back in 2015, added a Trans Flag cape in 2016 to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June. As such, players are curious if the sequel is going to go down a similar route and eventually add a Trans Flag cape as well. In the guide below, you can see whether or not the Trans Flag cape is currently unlockable in Helldivers 2.

Can you get a Trans Flag cape in Helldivers 2?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Unfortunately, there is no Trans Flag cape currently available in Helldivers 2. At the time of writing, there are only 15 capes available through the Warbonds system, and most of them are designed around basic armor sets and Super Earth. However, if you look closely at the armory, you might notice that the game says there are supposed to be over 40 capes unlockable in Helldivers 2. This means there are seemingly over two dozen capes yet to be added through Warbonds.

It can be presumed that additional Warbonds are coming in the future, which should add more caps and other cosmetics, weapons, etc. Moreover, it’s possible a Trans Flag cape could be included in one of the future Warbonds or simply added to the Superstore as a part of a complete armor set.

The developers at Arrowhead have yet to comment the possibility of a Trans Flag cape coming to Helldivers 2, though, so we can’t say for sure whether this is likely to happen or not. Perhaps the developers are waiting for LGBTQ+ Pride month in June to add the cape, as they did with the original game. At this point, however, nothing is official.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Trans Flag cape is something the developers have in store for Helldivers 2 or not. In the meantime, you can see all of the other armor sets in Helldivers 2 in our previous guide.