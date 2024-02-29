How to fix ‘different game version’ error in Helldivers 2

Being an online co-op game, Helldivers 2 is prone to errors that may prevent you from joining a friend’s game—like the notorious “different game version” error has been doing to many players. If you are facing this error, thankfully, we have just the fix you need right now.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2’s “different game version” error explained (and how to fix it)

It’s easy to fix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the error messages we usually encounter, the “different game version” error in Helldivers 2 is pretty self-explanatory. It indicates you are trying to join a multiplayer lobby that isn’t running on the same game version as yours. This may also occur if a patch is deployed at a time when you are playing the game.

To fix the “different game version” error in Helldivers 2, you and your friends must be on the same versions of the game, so all you have to do is check for updates.

Update Helldivers 2 on Steam

Follow these steps:

Close the game and open your Steam library. Select Helldivers 2 to open its page. Check if there are any pending updates. If not, restart Steam to make sure you aren’t missing anything. If there is an update, install it. Ask your friend to update the game to the latest version as well.

If you don’t see any pending updates and the error persists, you can try verifying the game files to check for corrupted files. To do so, follow these steps:

Right-click on Helldivers 2 from the list of your games on Steam and select Properties. Now, go to the Installed Files tab and click the Verify integrity of game files button. Wait for the process to finish. Ask your friend to do the same. Launch the game and check if the error persists.

Verifying the integrity of files is only possible if you are on PC.

Update Helldivers 2 on PlayStation consoles

Follow these steps:

Close the game and open your game library. Hover over Helldivers 2 and open the Options menu. Check for updates. Complete any pending updates and ask your friend to do the same.

The “different game version” error should disappear once you and your friends are on the same version of Helldivers 2. But if it doesn’t, there might be an unknown trigger behind it. I suggest submitting a support ticket for Arrowhead Game Studios to look into if this is the case.