Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.13 patch notes: Infinite Stratagems and Super Credit issues fixed

Arrowhead Game Studios continues to work hard on Helldivers 2. The 1.000.13 update has been issued, including a fix for an infinite Stratagems bug deemed to not be in the true Helldiver spirit.

Less than a week after the 1.000.12 update reduced the stress on the servers and provided a major cinematic fix, a fresh Helldivers 2 patch has landed targeting other bugs that have been present—and we’re here to give the lowdown on what’s new in the intergalactic war.

Everything included in Helldivers 2‘s 1.000.13 update (Feb. 28)

The fight continues. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Unlimited Stratagem exploit resolved

Following the update that booted AFK players to help ease the pressure on the servers, a glitch occurred that would allow players to infinitely spam their Stratagems without any cooldowns—though the exploit came at a cost as players wouldn’t hold a regular weapon and had a purple question mark floating on their backs.

I’m not sure whether the Geneva Convention applies to intergalactic warfare. But those in charge clearly felt this wasn’t in the true spirit of the Helldivers, as a fix has now been issued to bring the game back in line to where it should be with wait periods between each Stratagem.

While this will arm the war effort, potentially allowing for pushback from enemies that could see more losses like that of Malevelon Creek, it is unsurprising that the glitch has been rectified.

Super Credits now showing as planned

Those willing to support the war efforts by purchasing Super Credits, the premium currency in Helldivers 2, often encountered a problem that saw the precious commodity disappear in an issue tied to the server problems.

That should all now be a thing of the past, however, as the bug preventing Super Credits from showing in your account has been resolved—so now there is no holding back if you want to splash the cash to help the spread of democracy.

Several other fixes were also included in the patch, including the Premium Warbond not being accessible after it was purchased.

The war is far from over

While Arrowhead Game Studios is hard at work squashing as many bugs as they can behind the scenes, there are still several known issues that were either introduced by the latest patch and are being worked on or are from a previous version and are awaiting a fix.

The biggest ones are Personal Orders not refreshing, disconnecting during play, rewards being delayed or not attributed, UI issues, and freezing when picking up certain objects in-game. You can see the full list of Helldivers 2 known issues on the official Discord.