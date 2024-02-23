Can you fix the Super Credits disappearing error in Helldivers 2?

There have been multiple issues and errors following Helldivers 2‘s launch, with players having trouble connecting to the servers or not receiving mission rewards. The most recent error concerns missing Super Credits, the premium currency for all Helldivers.

The fact Super Credits are not showing up is a huge red flag for all players. These are typically earned by purchasing them in the store using real-world money or finding them during missions. Because of how precious they are, seeing them go away is a problem. But can you do anything about the Super Credits disappearing error in Helldivers 2?

Disappearing Super Credits in Helldivers 2: What to do

The problem comes down to server issues and potentially desyncing problems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on the Reddit discussions about players and their missing Super Credits, it does not look like an immediate fix has been applied for this issue in Helldivers 2. Unfortunately, there’s little you can do to fix the problem, as it has to do with the servers. You might have earned or purchased Super Credits during a high point in the day, and because of the influx of people playing Helldivers 2, the order could not be processed.

If the error is similar to the players not receiving their rewards at the end of the mission, hopefully, this should be fixed after several hours and the servers have calmed down. To be safe, I recommend reaching out to the developers, Arrowhead Games Studio, to share what’s happening to you and how many Super Credits your account is missing. You can reach out with an error report on their official website and share the issue. Several Helldivers 2 players have contacted the developers but have not heard back. I imagine they’re overwhelmed with these notifications, and the developers are doing their best to sort them as quickly as possible.

Why are Super Credits disappearing in Helldivers 2?

It all comes down to the number of people playing Helldivers 2 right now. Recently, the team extended the number of players who could be in the game, bumping the server capacity from 450,000 to 700,000. That’s no small feat, and because it’s a new ceiling, there are likely some problems attached to the new server capacity.

I think it’s similar to what was happening with players not receiving their rewards early on with Helldivers 2. I had this happen to me for several games, and then the next day, when I logged in, all my rewards were there, waiting for me. Hopefully, it’s the same situation where when you drop back into the game after the servers cool off, and they have time to catch up, all the Super Credits you earned should be waiting for you. I would avoid potentially buying them unless you drop into the game when not many players actively use them. The weekend sounds like the worst time to purchase Super Credits.