How to find and destroy Shredder Tanks in Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, players must work together to complete missions and fend off waves of enemies in the name of Managed Democracy. Among the most formidable adversaries you will encounter are the Shredder Tanks.

These heavily armored behemoths can devastate an unprepared team. This guide will provide you with strategies to locate and obliterate Shredder Tanks effectively in Helldivers 2.

What are Shredder Tanks in Helldivers 2

Inspired by World War-era tanks, Shredder Tanks in Helldivers 2 are heavily armored behemoths, rendering them resistant to most conventional weapons. These formidable vehicles are equipped with four laser turrets capable of quickly incinerating any target caught in their sights. Despite their massive size, Shredder Tanks are surprisingly agile, making them difficult to hit with slower projectiles.

Some tough tanks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find Shredder Tanks in Helldivers 2

You can find Shredder Tanks inbot missions of medium difficulty and above, particularly near enemy strongholds or key installations, where they form part of the fortified defenses.

Mission briefings often signal their presence by mentioning heavy armored units or heightened enemy threats. These tanks also patrol specific areas, especially open or semi-open environments, making reconnaissance drones essential for identifying their routes.

Check your mission briefings to locate the Shredder Tanks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Encountering Shredder Tanks becomes more likely as mission difficulty increases, presenting a significant challenge. They often appear in planetary missions that involve defending key objectives or zones, where they form part of the enemy’s offensive waves.

Additionally, they can spawn randomly in high-tier areas or later mission stages, adding unpredictability. To locate Shredder Tanks efficiently, youshould use reconnaissance tools to gather intel on enemy positions and movements and systematically explore and clear likely areas.

How to Destroy Shredder Tanks in Helldivers 2

Shredder Tanks in Helldivers 2 are formidable enemies that can quickly become the biggest threat if they spot you. However, quick maneuvering and staying behind cover can help you avoid their line of sight. A significant advantage is that their powerful lasers cannot destroy structures, rendering their attacks useless while you remain hidden. This allows you to stay undetected and strategically plan your takedown.

Use cover to your advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other enemy artillery in Helldivers 2, Shredder Tanks have a weak spot behind their turrets. Targeting this weak point is crucial for an effective attack. Utilizing explosives and anti-tank weapons is essential. Equip your team with Stratagems like the Orbital 380MM HE Barrage or the Expendable Anti-Tank and weapons such as the AT-47 Anti-Tank Launcher, designed specifically for armor penetration. Additionally, mines, grenades, and satchel charges can deal significant damage to these heavily armored foes.

When engaging a Shredder Tank, avoid head-on confrontations due to its strong frontal armor and formidable firepower. Instead, use flanking maneuvers to attack from the sides or rear, where the armor is thinner. One effective tactic is to have one teammate bait the tank’s fire while the rest of the team sets up a trap with mines or prepares heavy weaponry. Lure the tank into narrow passages where its mobility is restricted to give you a tactical advantage.

Stratagem is vital for destroying Shredder tanks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Maintain constant communication with your team and coordinate your attacks through the in-game markers to designate targets. Begin the engagement by locating the Shredder Tank and ensuring everyone is in position. Initiate the attack with a coordinated volley of anti-tank weaponry, deploy turrets, and place mines in the tank’s path. Use grenades and satchel charges to maximize explosive damage.

Keep moving to avoid the tank’s firepower, as stationary targets are easy prey. Utilize natural cover and structures to shield yourself, resupply ammunition, and heal as needed. Continue to focus fire on the tank’s weak points until it is destroyed. Once the tank is down, secure the area to prevent enemy reinforcements from overwhelming your team and collect any valuable resources or intel from the wreckage in Helldivers 2.

