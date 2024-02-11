Helldivers 2: Progression system, explained

If you’re wondering what your end goal is as you embark on your Helldiver career, here’s everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 progression system.

Helldivers 2 gives players the opportunity to develop a build unique to their playstyle. But without a means to upgrade your starting gear, you may be wondering: “How exactly do I progress in Helldivers 2?” We have the answers.

How does Helldivers 2 progression work?

You progress with weapon, armor, and Stratagem unlocks.

Helldivers 2 has a very unique progression system. Unlike most games where levelling up equals more power, Helldivers 2 offers consistently powerful gear across the board. But, to unlock the main gameplay components, you’ll need to grind XP, Medals, and Super Credits. These are the three unique currencies you need to progress. The strength of your gear is determined by your decision-making and timing. There are three main ways you can progress as a united Helldiver. These are:

Warbond battle passes: The Helldivers Mobilise! (free) and Steeled Veterans (premium) battle passes offer new weapons, armor, Super Credits, and they’re main way to get Boosters in Helldivers 2. Levels: Levelling up by completing missions and extra objectives for XP opens new Stratagems, where you can spend your hard-earned cash to permanently unlock support weapons. Superstore: Has a limited-time stock of cosmetic items (passive stats) and exclusive weapons. They require Super Credits (an in-game currency) to unlock.

You naturally level up by completing missions and secondary objectives, clearing outposts, and killing enemies. Pay attention to your level at all times, as new Stratagems unlock as you progress through the Liberation Campaign. Helldivers 2 is a online-exclusive game that centers around a united front, pushing back the invading forces and developing your loadout together as you execute Operations.

Clear outposts and complete secondary objectives for extra XP.

Helldivers 2 missions repeat many times. But, this gives you the knowledge you need to defeat hordes and tougher enemies on higher difficulty levels, alongside the ability to complete objectives more efficiently, and accumulate Warbond Medals as fast as possible. All of this allows you to slowly grind for new weapons, armor, and Stratagems that suit your playstyle better than the starting loadout.

While most gear is obtained through the free battle pass, giving you a safe haven to grind Medals and XP, the Superstore includes unique armor and the occasional weapon that may suit you better than the battle pass stock. Although you cannot upgrade any weapons and armor, Helldivers 2 prioritizes powerful Stratagems where accurate communication and thoughtful strategy are the most important things on the battlefield.