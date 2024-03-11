Helldivers 2 ‘hack attempt detected’ meaning and fix

With any online game, it’s important to ward off cheaters and hackers, but sometimes protocols to do this can result in unexpected issues for players. This seems to be the case with Helldivers 2’s “Hack Attempt Detected” error.

Recommended Videos

Players have been facing this error when booting up Helldivers 2 and, understandably, it’s causing a lot of frustration. Fortunately, there are things you can try that may get you back into the fight.

Before proceeding, it’s important to state that these suggestions won’t work for those who are actually using hacks, but if you’re innocent and have simply been wrongfully targeted then this is what we suggest you do.

How to fix ‘hack attempt detected’ error in Helldivers 2

You’ve got a few options. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

1) Restart your game

The best way to fix the Helldivers 2 “hack attempt detected” error is to restart your game. There are numerous reports from players who were able to resolve the problem with this method so we’d suggest making it your first port of call. Obviously, with a stubborn error like this, it’s not always going to be fixed with a simple restart, so if you’ve tried that and the problem persists there are a few other things you can try.

2) Contact Helldivers 2 support

Anytime there is a problem with Helldivers 2 that doesn’t have an obvious fix we’d suggest using the support page to reach out to the dev team. To contact support, head to the Arrowhead official website and submit a request using the form at the top of the page. Here you can detail the issue and provide contact information so the team can help.

With any luck, the devs should be able to provide guidance; even if they just end up assuring you it’s an issue being looked into, it’s best still to do this regardless.

3) Reinstall Helldivers 2

Sometimes there’s no other choice. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Sometimes problems can’t be fixed without a fresh restart so if the Helldivers 2 hack attempt detected issue persists it might be worth uninstalling and reinstalling the game.

We understand this can be a frustrating thing to do given how big games are nowadays and depending on your connection it could take you a while to get back up and running, however, this is the way to ensure it isn’t a corrupt file causing problems.

4) Check social media

The last thing we suggest is checking the official Helldivers 2 social media pages. The best is going to be X (formerly Twitter) when the team regularly posts about issues and updates to the game, but Reddit is another great source.

If you find more players addressing the problem you could find someone has found a fix before the devs, so being in the loop is a great move for any issue.