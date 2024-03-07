What is the unknown error in Helldivers 2

Most errors come with codes or descriptions that allow players to research potential fixes. However, the unknown error in Helldivers 2 is one of the more mysterious occurrences in the game, preventing players from logging into the game’s live servers.

Helldivers 2 battled with its fair share of server problems following its release. Many thought everything would return to normal as Helldivers 2 slowly got more servers, but the developers have revealed the solution wasn’t that simple.

What does the unknown error in Helldivers 2 mean?

An unknown errors appears on the horizon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The unknown error in Helldivers 2 affects players when the game’s servers are down. It’s a server-related error that means any affected players will fail to log in to the game’s live servers when attempting to do so. When I first received this error, my first instinct was to relaunch the game, a fix that usually has a varying success rate.

Can you fix the unknown error in Helldivers 2?

No, you can’t fix the unknown error for good in Helldivers 2. Server outages trigger this error, meaning only the title’s developer, Arrowhead Game Studios, can actually roll out a permanent fix. This isn’t the only server-related error in the game since many other annoyances pop up when Helldivers 2 fails to keep up with the demand.

Getting stuck on ship screen, the in-game friends list not working, or error codes 10002038 and 10003001 are the potential culprits you might face when Helldivers 2 server starts acting up. I’d expect this type of error to pop up less frequently in the future as Helldivers 2 devs figure out a plan to handle the game’s massive popularity.

Despite being one of the more anticipated games of 2024, Helldivers 2 success reached above expectations, and huge success doesn’t come without any sever problems.