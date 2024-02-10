Does Helldivers 2 have classes? Answered

You’ll start your Helldiver career from scratch, building your weaponry, upgrading your armor, and developing your combat skills from the ground up. Many players are wondering whether you get to choose a character class in Helldivers 2, and we have the answer.

Are there classes in Helldivers 2?

We all have to start from scratch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a character class system. This won’t come as a surprise to veteran Helldivers who played the first game. Instead of the standard class system seen in many multiplayer action games, Helldivers 2 instead focuses on players’ skill, communication, and strategy.

Everyone starts with the same armor, weapons, and Stratagem (unless you have the Super Citizen Edition). It’s down to your preference and dedication to the grind to develop a new playstyle and cause mass destruction to the Terminid and Automatons.

While Helldivers 2 includes factions, these describe the kind of enemies you’re up against, rather than the type of Helldiver you wish to be. That choice comes down to yourself alone, based on the armor and weapons you unlock in the Warbond battle passes, and the Stratagems you strategically place at crucial moments on the blood-stained battlefield.

So, forget about Helldiver classes, as you can create your own soldier with armor and weapons to match your abilities. Do you want to be a support class who covers their fellow Helldivers, or would you rather stand on the frontline? Whatever decision you make, use armor, weapons, and a Stratagem to fit that playstyle to make your own personalized Helldiver 2 class.