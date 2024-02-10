Category:
Helldivers 2

Does Helldivers 2 have classes? Answered

You have to start somewhere.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 08:06 am
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll start your Helldiver career from scratch, building your weaponry, upgrading your armor, and developing your combat skills from the ground up. Many players are wondering whether you get to choose a character class in Helldivers 2, and we have the answer.

Are there classes in Helldivers 2?

Mars space station near Super Earth in Helldivers 2
We all have to start from scratch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a character class system. This won’t come as a surprise to veteran Helldivers who played the first game. Instead of the standard class system seen in many multiplayer action games, Helldivers 2 instead focuses on players’ skill, communication, and strategy.

Everyone starts with the same armor, weapons, and Stratagem (unless you have the Super Citizen Edition). It’s down to your preference and dedication to the grind to develop a new playstyle and cause mass destruction to the Terminid and Automatons.

While Helldivers 2 includes factions, these describe the kind of enemies you’re up against, rather than the type of Helldiver you wish to be. That choice comes down to yourself alone, based on the armor and weapons you unlock in the Warbond battle passes, and the Stratagems you strategically place at crucial moments on the blood-stained battlefield.

So, forget about Helldiver classes, as you can create your own soldier with armor and weapons to match your abilities. Do you want to be a support class who covers their fellow Helldivers, or would you rather stand on the frontline? Whatever decision you make, use armor, weapons, and a Stratagem to fit that playstyle to make your own personalized Helldiver 2 class.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2: Secondary objectives, explained
Helldiver soldier close up shot in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Secondary objectives, explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 devs say matchmaking issues and crashes will take days to fix
Helldivers putting flag in alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 devs say matchmaking issues and crashes will take days to fix
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 10, 2024
Read Article What is the max level in Helldivers 2?
Helldivers putting flag in alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
What is the max level in Helldivers 2?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 9, 2024
Read Article All Helldivers 2 voice actors and cast
Two helldivers high-fiving in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Helldivers 2 voice actors and cast
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Despite the rough launch, Helldivers 2 becomes Sony’s biggest Steam release
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Despite the rough launch, Helldivers 2 becomes Sony’s biggest Steam release
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 9, 2024
Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."