Category:
Helldivers 2

All Helldivers 2 voice actors and cast

Who voices your comrades?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 05:38 pm
Two helldivers high-fiving in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

With so many talented voice actors on board, you might be surprised to learn the identities of your fellow Helldivers. Helldivers 2 features the voice of Spider-Man himself, plus voice actors from the classic Black Ops era and several popular anime series. Here are all the voice actors in Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2: Voice actors list

Propaganda ad in Helldivers 2 with man waving at civilians
Who voices the Helldivers? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rather than having character models with dialogue to match their appearance, most characters in Helldivers 2 only have voice lines. These voices range from character customization options to adverts on and off the Destroyer, and their motivational speeches will make you feel like a worthy Helldiver.

After watching the inspirational Helldivers 2 opening, I couldn’t help but wonder who voiced all the characters. I sat through 15 minutes of Helldivers 2s credits waiting for the voice actors to reveal themselves, and compiled them all into a handy list for you to look through. The full voice cast of Helldivers 2 is as follows:

CharacterVoice actorKnown for
First Ad VoiceRyan GarciaSheriff Reyes in NOPE
Second Ad VoiceStephanie KerbisALLMIND in Armored Core VI
Coretta KellyCindy RobinsonDr. Chiba in Paprika (English dub)
Democracy OfficerIke Amadi Jameson Locke in Halo 5
Eagle PilotRachel KimseyRachel Kane in Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Extraction PilotRay ChaseChoso in Jujutsu Kaisen (English dub)
First Female Civilian and Recruit HelldiverSamantha DakinThalia in Dying Light 2
Second Female CivilianNina Zendejas
Third Female CivilianJaimi BarbakoffTriss in The Witcher 3
Fourth Female CivilianJennifer Armour Evie and Janet in Dead Island 2
First Male Civilian and Helldiver DummyJoseph BalderramaArlecchino in Lies of P
Second Male Civilian and Tutorial PilotAdam DiggleButcher Vrak, Caravan Ox, and Calliope Blingsdorf in Baldur’s Gate III
Third Male CivilianShai MathesonVenigni in Lies of P
Fourth Male CivilianDerek Hagen Langston in Control
General BraschTodd HaberkornInquisitor Rook in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
First Voice PackErica LindbeckMisty Olszewski in Cyberpunk 2077
Second Voice PackYuri Lowenthal Peter Parker in Marvel Spider-Man
Third Voice PackJulie NathansonAmelia Earhart in Starfield
Fourth Voice PackRobbie DaymondChai in Hi-Fi Rush
Mission ControlRoger Craig SmithEzio in Assassin’s Creed
PA SystemRobin Reed
Service TechnicianSarah ElmalehKorsica in Hi-Fi Rush
Ship MasterMichelle WongRei Nakano and Sister Mai in Fallout 4
Super Earth SpokespersonCraig Lee ThomasDuncan Lynch in Starfield
Tutorial Facility OperatorRachel Kimsey
related content
Read Article Despite the rough launch, Helldivers 2 becomes Sony’s biggest Steam release
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Despite the rough launch, Helldivers 2 becomes Sony’s biggest Steam release
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 on PS4?
Two helldivers high-fiving in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 on PS4?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
A player playing Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 a looter shooter?
General Helldiver in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 a looter shooter?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2, ranked
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2, ranked
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Despite the rough launch, Helldivers 2 becomes Sony’s biggest Steam release
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Despite the rough launch, Helldivers 2 becomes Sony’s biggest Steam release
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 on PS4?
Two helldivers high-fiving in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 on PS4?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
A player playing Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 a looter shooter?
General Helldiver in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 a looter shooter?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2, ranked
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2, ranked
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 9, 2024

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."