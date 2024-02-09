All Helldivers 2 voice actors and cast

With so many talented voice actors on board, you might be surprised to learn the identities of your fellow Helldivers. Helldivers 2 features the voice of Spider-Man himself, plus voice actors from the classic Black Ops era and several popular anime series. Here are all the voice actors in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2: Voice actors list
Rather than having character models with dialogue to match their appearance, most characters in Helldivers 2 only have voice lines. These voices range from character customization options to adverts on and off the Destroyer, and their motivational speeches will make you feel like a worthy Helldiver.
After watching the inspirational Helldivers 2 opening, I couldn’t help but wonder who voiced all the characters. I sat through 15 minutes of Helldivers 2‘s credits waiting for the voice actors to reveal themselves, and compiled them all into a handy list for you to look through. The full voice cast of Helldivers 2 is as follows:
|Character
|Voice actor
|Known for
|First Ad Voice
|Ryan Garcia
|Sheriff Reyes in NOPE
|Second Ad Voice
|Stephanie Kerbis
|ALLMIND in Armored Core VI
|Coretta Kelly
|Cindy Robinson
|Dr. Chiba in Paprika (English dub)
|Democracy Officer
|Ike Amadi
|Jameson Locke in Halo 5
|Eagle Pilot
|Rachel Kimsey
|Rachel Kane in Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Extraction Pilot
|Ray Chase
|Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen (English dub)
|First Female Civilian and Recruit Helldiver
|Samantha Dakin
|Thalia in Dying Light 2
|Second Female Civilian
|Nina Zendejas
|–
|Third Female Civilian
|Jaimi Barbakoff
|Triss in The Witcher 3
|Fourth Female Civilian
|Jennifer Armour
|Evie and Janet in Dead Island 2
|First Male Civilian and Helldiver Dummy
|Joseph Balderrama
|Arlecchino in Lies of P
|Second Male Civilian and Tutorial Pilot
|Adam Diggle
|Butcher Vrak, Caravan Ox, and Calliope Blingsdorf in Baldur’s Gate III
|Third Male Civilian
|Shai Matheson
|Venigni in Lies of P
|Fourth Male Civilian
|Derek Hagen
|Langston in Control
|General Brasch
|Todd Haberkorn
|Inquisitor Rook in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
|First Voice Pack
|Erica Lindbeck
|Misty Olszewski in Cyberpunk 2077
|Second Voice Pack
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Peter Parker in Marvel Spider-Man
|Third Voice Pack
|Julie Nathanson
|Amelia Earhart in Starfield
|Fourth Voice Pack
|Robbie Daymond
|Chai in Hi-Fi Rush
|Mission Control
|Roger Craig Smith
|Ezio in Assassin’s Creed
|PA System
|Robin Reed
|–
|Service Technician
|Sarah Elmaleh
|Korsica in Hi-Fi Rush
|Ship Master
|Michelle Wong
|Rei Nakano and Sister Mai in Fallout 4
|Super Earth Spokesperson
|Craig Lee Thomas
|Duncan Lynch in Starfield
|Tutorial Facility Operator
|Rachel Kimsey
|–