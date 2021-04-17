The best Demon Hunter decks in Hearthstone

The latest Demon Hunter class in Hearthstone arrived in an unbalanced state and took over the meta shortly after his arrival. After various nerfs to core cards, the class has looked much weaker but more balanced compared to its peers.

Unlike other classes who have access to three ranked modes, Demon Hunter decks can only be used in Standard or Wild since they weren’t available during Classic. Below each deck, you’ll find a code you can copy to paste the list directly into your Hearthstone collection.

Here are the best Hearthstone Demon Hunter decks to play right now.

Standard

Deathrattle Demon Hunter

Image via hsreplay.net

The currently most-popular deck is Deathrattle Demon Hunter, which aims to build a board with creatures with various effects when they die. This allows you to survive all the area-of-effect spells your opponents might try to throw at you and slowly chip your opponent’s health away before finishing them with the Illidari Inquisitor.

Aim to mulligan for Far Watch Post, Razorboar, Tuskpiercer, or Razorfen Beastmaster. These four cards are great to have early on since they enable you to draw Deathrattle minions quickly or summon them onto the board from your hand.

Code:

AAECAea5AwTZxgP66AO/7QOoigQN4c4Dyd0D8+MD9+gD+egDmOoDmeoDu+0DvO0Dvu0D/e0DgIUEpooEAA==

Midrange Demon Hunter

Image via hsreplay.net

Midrange Demon Hunter is a great Standard deck you can play if you don’t like the Deathrattle package. With plenty of similar cards between the decks, you can experiment with one or the other for a small additional dust cost.

Aim for Battlefield, Wandmaker, or one of the Watch Posts early on to have a good early game. These card will allow you to have a strong board presence while you slowly whittle your opponent’s health down.

Code:

AAECAea5AwL66AP86AMO2cYD/tEDxd0DzN0D8+MD9+gD+egDwvEDgIUEg58Etp8E0p8EsqAE7KAEAA==

Aggro Demon Hunter

Image via hsreplay.net

This is an early game-oriented deck with 27 out of 30 cards with a mana cost of three or less. This deck doesn’t have a lot of gas and requires you to have an explosive early game or risk losing the game from turn four onwards. Demon Companion and Battlefield are your core cards which you should aim during the mulligan phase to ensure that you have a powerful board from the get go. If you fail to get them, you still have a wide array of creatures to play early on to build a presence on board.

Try to do as much face damage as possible since you quickly run out of steam and every point of damage matters in the long run, it can be the difference between lethal during a turn and giving your opponent another turn to recover.

Code:

AAECAea5AwL86APT9wMO174D3r4D2cYD3MwD+84DgtADzd0Dz90DyuMD8+MD8ekDwvED0fcD0p8EAA==

Wild

Odd Demon Hunter

Image via hsreplay.net

By building a deck with only odd-cost cards and putting Baku the Mooneater in it, you get an upgraded hero power, which will give you +2 attack per turn instead of +1. With it and 29 cards with a mana cost of three or less, your game plan relies on you doing as much face damage as possible during every turn. You have no mid or late game with this deck, and if you fail to build a board early on, it’s better to just concede and move on to the next game.

Aim to mulligan for Battlefiend, Lowly Squire, or Intrepid Initiate to have a good early game since they scale quite well every time you attack with your hero power. If left uncontrolled by your opponent, you can easily run them over by turn four and put them on a timer before they lose the game.

Code:

AAEBAea5AwKe+AKfzQMO0gOSBbYT/acD/bAD4LwD1MgD98gD8skD3MwDgtADzd0Dz90D8+MDAA==

Midrange Demon Hunter

Image via hsreplay.net

If you want to play a more control-oriented deck, Midrange Demon Hunter is for you in the Wild format. With various early game and mid-game cards, you can plan your turns ahead and contest the board instead of rushing the opponent’s face like the aggressive decks highlighted above.

Keep the one mana or two mana drops during your mulligan phase to contest the board and look into trying to activate as many Outcast effects as possible to get their card’s benefits. If you manage to get an upgraded Skull of Gul’dan, you should be able to overwhelm your opponent easily with the discounted cards. But remember to plan accordingly ahead so you’re able to get its upgraded effect instead of the base effect without Outcast.

Code:

AAEBAea5AwLMugO8xgMOi7oDo7sD17sD2LsDibwD4LwDjb0Dx8YD2cYD98gD+cgD/sgDnMkDvtIDAA==