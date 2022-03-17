Sir Finley, Sea Guide revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken Sea

If you thought you’d seen the last of Sir Finley then you’re in for a treat.

Sir Finley will make his return with Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Voyage of the Sunken Sea. A famed adventurer from Azeroth, Sirr Finley has been an important part of Hearthstone for years now. Voyage to the Sunken City sees Finley debut as Sir Finley, Sea Guide.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sir Finley, Sea Guide is a new one-cos 1/3 Legendary Neutral minion. As is par the course for Finley cards, Sea Guide had a powerful Battlecry. When Finley enters the field you will swap your hand with the bottom of your deck.

If you’re unfamiliar with the new Dredge mechanic you may be confused as to why you’d want to swap your hand with the bottom of your deck. The new Dredge keyword allows you to manipulate cards from the bottom of your deck to the top.

Additionally, Voyage to the Sunken City will have cards that allow you to manipulate which cards are on the bottom of your deck, so you’ll likely know what cards you’re trading for before you pop Finley’s Battlecry.

Sir Finley, Sea Guide was originally supposed to be revealed next week by Hearthstone personality Regis Kilbin, but after a leak revealed Finley early, Regis decided to put out the official version of the card for folks to see.

You’ll be able to check out all of the new Legendary minions coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.