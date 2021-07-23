Oracle of Elune revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind

The forces of the Alliance are gathering in Stormwind.

The latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion comes to us courtesy of the Night Elves. Oracle of Elune is a three-cost 2/4 Epic Druid minion with a very powerful ability. So long as Oracle of Elune is on the battlefield after you play a minion that costs two or less mana, you will summon a copy of it. If you know anything about decks like Token Druid then you’re more than aware of Druid’s ability to produce low-cost minions en masse.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Oracle of Elune should have no problem finding a home in a plethora of minion-based Druid decks and may even be powerful enough to be a build-around card. Though we won’t know the full power of the card until United in Stormwind goes live, Druid players will likely want to keep this one on their radar.

The art for Oracle of Elune appears to show World of Warcraft favorite Tyrande rising out of a blessed pool. Elune is a primary deity of the Night Elves in World of Warcraft and Tyrande swore an oath to her to gain power in her quest for vengeance against Sylvanas Windrunner.

You’ll be able to test out Oracle of Elune for yourself when United in Stormwind goes live on Aug. 3.