Nellie, the Great Thresher joins Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

If you have a fear of the Loch Ness Monster then you’ll want to avoid playing the Warrior class in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City.

One of the latest minions revealed for Voyage is a Nessie-inspired Legendary Warrior minion, Nellie, the Great Thresher. Hearthstone fans who play its parent game World of Warcraft may recognize Nellie from their adventures in Azeroth. In Hearthstone, Nellie is a seven-cost 5/5 Colossal +1 minion with a Battlecry and a Discover effect.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nellies +1 appendage is Nellie’s Pirate Ship. Nellie’s Battlecry allows her to discover three pirates to crew her ship. Nellie’s Pirate Ship is a 2/6 minion with Taunt, as well as a Deathrattle that adds Nellie’s Pirate crew (the minions you Discovered with Nellie’s effect) to your hand. Additionally, the Pirate crew minions added to your hand only cost one mana.

This is one of the most unique Colossal effects we’ve seen thus far and it looks like it will fit perfectly into Warrior class. For years now Pirate Warrior has been a go-to archetype for the class and Nellie looks to provide even more support to the aspiring swashbuckler.

You’ll be able to check out Nellie, the Great Thresher when Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion goes live on April 12.