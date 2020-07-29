Demon Companion and Fel Guardians join Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Demon Hunter is getting its own Animal Companion card.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion is almost here. Kripparrian and Hearthstone game designer Alec Dawson unveiled the final round of cards coming to the expansion today in a card reveal livestream.

The latest cards to join the mix are Demon Companion and Fel Guardians.

Demon Companion is a one-cost Demon Hunter and Hunter card that summons a random Demon Companion. Similar to Hunter’s Animal Companion, it has three possible outcomes. It’ll either increase your other minion’s Attack by one, summon a 2/2 Taunt, or a 2/1 with Charge.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Fel Guardians, on the other hand, is a seven-cost Demon Hunter spell that summons three 1/2 Demons with Taunt. It costs one less mana whenever a friendly minion dies.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The later the game goes, the better Fel Guardians becomes. For seven mana, it’s almost never worth playing. But for three, or even zero, it’s quite the opposite. It’s a card that awards aggressive minion-heavy decks, something Demon Hunter players have come accustomed to.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion releases on Aug. 6. But fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store or directly from the client.