Demon Companion and Fel Guardians join Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion is almost here. Kripparrian and Hearthstone game designer Alec Dawson unveiled the final round of cards coming to the expansion today in a card reveal livestream.
The latest cards to join the mix are Demon Companion and Fel Guardians.
Demon Companion is a one-cost Demon Hunter and Hunter card that summons a random Demon Companion. Similar to Hunter’s Animal Companion, it has three possible outcomes. It’ll either increase your other minion’s Attack by one, summon a 2/2 Taunt, or a 2/1 with Charge.
Fel Guardians, on the other hand, is a seven-cost Demon Hunter spell that summons three 1/2 Demons with Taunt. It costs one less mana whenever a friendly minion dies.
The later the game goes, the better Fel Guardians becomes. For seven mana, it’s almost never worth playing. But for three, or even zero, it’s quite the opposite. It’s a card that awards aggressive minion-heavy decks, something Demon Hunter players have come accustomed to.
Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion releases on Aug. 6. But fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store or directly from the client.