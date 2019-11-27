Chromatic Egg revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

IGN and Blizzard Entertainment have revealed the newest card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion: Chromatic Egg.

Chromatic Egg is an Epic five-cost Neutral 0/3 minion with a Battlecry that allows the player to secretly Discover a Dragon. The minion will then transform into the player’s selected Dragon for its Deathrattle. Whichever option the player chooses won’t be shown to the opponent, much like Fatespinner, a Druid minion that secretly chooses a Deathrattle.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The players choices are drawn from a “fairly large pool,” which will include both neutral Dragons and class-specific ones, according to IGN. And depending on exactly how large this pool of Dragons is, it may be more difficult for opponents to predict which Dragon the player has chosen for their Chromatic Egg’s Battlecry.

Blizzard dropped five additional cards today as part of its long list of card reveals for the upcoming expansion, including Sanctuary, Zul’Drak Ritualist, Flik Skyshiv, Valdris Felgorge, and Abyssal Summoner. Fans of the game can find the full card reveal schedule here.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10, but Hearthstone fans can pre-order the expansion ahead of its release in one of two different bundles. The Standard package comes with 60 packs for $50, while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.