Flik Skyshiv joins the Rogue class in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the newest Legendary card from Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion today and it’s one players will surely want to add to their collection.

Flik Skyshiv is a six-cost 4/4 Legendary Rogue minion with a Battlecry that destroys a minion and all copies of it wherever they may be.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Battlecry’s effect means players can destroy one of their own minions in play, thus removing any copies of it from their opponent’s deck. This strategy will work well with cards like Zephrys the Great that have become a must-have in the current meta. Similarly, if an opponent has spent resources duplicating a minion, players can wipe the opposite side of the board and remove any copies that may have been added to their deck or hand.

Blizzard revealed two additional cards today, Sanctuary and Zul’Drak Ritualist, as part of Descent of Dragons’ list of card reveals. The Hearthstone developer began revealing cards after announcing the expansion at BlizzCon earlier in the month and has cards planned for reveal through Dec. 4.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10. Hearthstone fans can pre-order the expansion now in one of two different bundles: the Standard and Mega Bundle packages, which come with 60 packs for $50 or 100 packs and a new Hero for $80, respectively.