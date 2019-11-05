Here’s the card reveal schedule for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Hearthstone fans, set your alarm clocks. There are 45 new cards from the upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releasing over the next few weeks, and Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a schedule that fans can follow to keep up with all the new releases.

The Hearthstone developer announced the upcoming expansion during the opening ceremony for BlizzCon 2019 last week alongside a few new cards. As its name may suggest, Descent of Dragons will center around dragons and will feature Galakrond, the strongest of the dragon species, as new Hero cards for Rogue, Warrior, Warlock, Shaman, and Priest.

Hearthstone on Twitter Mighty dragons, rocket-powered mechs, daring heroes, and scheming villains. Announcing Hearthstone’s latest expansion, #DescentOfDragons! 🐉 https://t.co/TR912TbI4M https://t.co/NjxIzPs7Mm

Similarly, the expansion will introduce a new keyword named Invoke that will upgrade Galakrond to two additional forms. Each form increases the strength of Galakrond’s Battlecry—which varies based on his class—and the final form, named Azeroth’s End, equips a 5/2 claw.

Descent of Dragons is set to launch on Dec. 10. Those who log in within 90 days of the expansion’s release will unlock all five Galakrond Hero cards for free.

Here’s the full release schedule for Hearthstone‘s Descent of Dragons:

Hearthstone fans can pre-order the expansion now in one of two different bundles: the Standard and Mega Bundle packages. The Standard package includes 60 packs for $50 while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.