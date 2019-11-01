Every card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Hearthstone fans learned about the beginning of the end for the game’s year-long storyline at BlizzCon 2019.

Descent of Dragons is Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion. It’ll mark the conclusion of the story that stretched across Rise of Shadows and Saviors of Uldum. In addition to having important story implications, this expansion will also be heavily Dragon themed. It looks like Priests aren’t the only class that gets to have fun with these winged beast going forward.

You can take all of the cards coming with Descent of Dragons for a spin when the expansion goes live on Dec. 10.

Breath of Dreams

Draconic Lackey

Dragonbane

Dragonblight Cultist

Dream Portal

Dwarven Sharpshooter

Emerald Explorer

Evasive Drakonid

Fiendish Rites

Galakrond, Azeroth’s End (Lock)

Galakrond, Azeroth’s End (Rogue)

Galakrond, The Apocalypse (Lock)

Galakrond, the Apocalypse (Rogue)

Galakrond, the Wretched (Lock)

Galakrond, the Nightmare (Rogue)

Lightning Breath

Phase Stalker

Praise Galakrond!

Seal Fate

Shield of Galakrond

Twin Tyrant

Umbral Skulker

Veiled Worshipper

Ysera, Unleashed