Every card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Hearthstone fans learned about the beginning of the end for the game’s year-long storyline at BlizzCon 2019.
Descent of Dragons is Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion. It’ll mark the conclusion of the story that stretched across Rise of Shadows and Saviors of Uldum. In addition to having important story implications, this expansion will also be heavily Dragon themed. It looks like Priests aren’t the only class that gets to have fun with these winged beast going forward.
You can take all of the cards coming with Descent of Dragons for a spin when the expansion goes live on Dec. 10.