Sanctuary joins the Paladin class in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new Sidequest named Sanctuary for Hearthstone‘s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.

Sanctuary is a two-cost Paladin Sidequest that requires players to take no damage for a turn. When the Sidequest is complete, the player summons a minion with three Attack, six Health, and Taunt.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Despite the Sidequest costing two mana, it’s relatively easy to achieve. Most classes in the early game can’t answer it, and if the Paladin player can establish board control, completing it is almost guaranteed.

Sanctuary falls short to classes with damage-orientated Hero Powers, like Mage and Hunter, but it should generally be a strong and reliable pick against most classes. Even against Mage, it’s not as bad as it sounds. It still has the potential of being relevant, forcing the enemy player to invest resources and lose tempo.

It builds up momentum turn by turn and acts as a constant threat. If the enemy player fails to attack, you instantly take control of the board. It’s an early-game card, but that doesn’t mean it’s useless in the late game. Sanctuary couples exceptionally well with Time Out, ensuring it completes its objective.

Stay tuned for more card reveals. Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion goes live on Dec. 10.