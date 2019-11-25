Hot Air Balloon and Camouflaged Dirigible take to the skies in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Mech fans are in for a treat with the latest set of card reveals. Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled two new Mech minions today as part of the reveal season for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion.

Hot Air Balloon is a one-cost Neutral Mech. At the start of each turn, the minion gains plus one health. Hot Air Balloon will likely serve as a great early play if players are lucky enough to draw it as part of their opening hand. Similarly, if the Balloon can be protected long enough to stack health buffs, it can be used in coordination with spells that add Taunt or further double its health.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Camouflaged Dirigible is a six-cost 6/6 minion with a Battlecry that gives the user’s other Mechs Stealth until the following turn. The Dirigible will be best played in a Mech deck and will excel if played when there are plenty of other friendly Mechs on the field—especially stronger or more fragile Mechs that benefit specifically from the added Stealth bonus.

Blizzard revealed Camouflaged Dirigible and Hot Air Balloon in a parody news video today alongside two new Legendary minions, Kronx Dragonhoof and Veranus.

Related: Every card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Descent of Dragons goes live on Dec. 10. Hearthstone fans can pre-order the expansion now from Blizzard’s online store. The Standard package features 60 packs for $50 while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.