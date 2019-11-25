Kronx Dragonhoof and Veranus join Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion is all about resurrecting dragons and taking to the skies on the back of the reptilian breed. Two new Legendary cards surfaced in the expansion’s latest line of reveals today: Kronx Dragonhoof and Veranus.

Kronx Dragonhoof is a six-cost 6/6 Neutral minion with a Battlecry that automatically draws Galakrond from the user’s deck. If the player has already played Galakrond, however, Kronx Dragonhoof unleashes a “Devastation”—one of four powerful spells, each coming with their own unique benefits.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players get to choose between the four Devastation cards: Decimation, Reanimation, Domination, and Annihilation. Decimation deals five damage to the enemy hero and restores five health to the player. Reanimation summons an 8/8 Dragon with Taunt. Domination gives the player’s minions on the field +2/+2. Annihilation deals five damage to all other minions.

Related: Every card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Veranus is a six-cost 7/6 Dragon from the Hunter class. The minion has a Battlecry that changes the health of all enemy minions to one. Players should try to play Veranus against opponents who have hidden behind a wall of defense so they can easily knock out any larger minions.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion now in one of two different bundles. The Standard package comes with 60 packs for $50, while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.