Every Legendary card in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons, is set to wrap up the card game’s 2019 story mode. Over the year, players have conspired with the League of E.V.I.L. and traveled through the dunes of Uldum with the League of Explorers. But now, fans are set to train dragons and take part in an epic sky battle to round out the year.

As its name may suggest, Descent of Dragons heavily centers around Dragons. The expansion will also introduce two new mechanics: Sidequests and Invoke, the game’s newest keyword. Hearthstone is also getting five new Hero cards for the Rogue, Priest, Warrior, Warlock and Shaman classes in the form of Galakrond.

Galakrond has three different forms, each of which comes with an upgraded Battlecry and equips the player with five armor. Players can upgrade Galakrond to a stronger form by playing two cards with the Invoke keyword.

Blizzard has slowly begun revealing cards for the expansion, with the first few having been unveiled following Descent of Dragons‘ announcement at BlizzCon earlier in the month.

Here are all of the Legendary cards revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion so far.

Druid

Hunter

Mage

Paladin

Priest

Rogue

Warlock

Warrior

Neutral

