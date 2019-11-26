Valdris Felgorge and Abyssal Summoner revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment is throwing a bone to Warlock fans in Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion. The developer revealed two new cards for the class today that may see the return of Handlock decks.

Valdris Felgorge is a seven-cost Legendary 4/4 minion with a Battlecry that increases the user’s maximum hand size to 12 and allows the player to draw four additional cards.













The newest Legendary minion will excel in Handlock decks or Warlock decks that benefit from larger hands. Similarly, Valdris Felgorge will work well with the second minion revealed for the latest batch of releases: Abyssal Summoner.

Abyssal Summoner is a six-cost 2/2 minion with a Battlecry that summons a Demon with Taunt and gives it health and attack equal to the user’s hand size. When the minion is played after Valdris Felgorge, its user has the potential to summon a 12/12 Taunt Demon if their expanded hand is completely full.

Like Valdris Felgorge, Abyssal Summoner will excel in Handlock decks. Players, of course, can play the 2/2 minion at any time if they need a quick defense but will benefit from drawing additional cards through Draw Spells or by simply using their Hero Power first.

Descent of Dragons releases on Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion now in one of two bundle options from Blizzard’s online store.