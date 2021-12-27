The best laptop brands for gaming

Gaming laptops are smaller and more powerful than ever, allowing companies to cram more goodies into shrinking spaces. You won’t be hard-pressed to find gaming laptops on the market that have current-gen GPUs inside of them nowadays—they’ve become that powerful.

Performance, portability, price, and overall gaming satisfaction are all core considerations that have gone into this best-of list. Whatever you’re in the market for, it’s essential to find the laptop that’s right for you, and this list will showcase a bunch of solid gaming laptop brands, along with a recommended gaming laptop from each of them.

ASUS

Image via Asus

Founded in 1989, Chinese computer company Asus produces desktops, laptops, netbooks, mobile phones, and various computer hardware. In 2006, Asus launched Republic of Gamers (ROG), a brand encompassing a range of computer hardware, personal computers, peripherals, and accessories oriented primarily toward PC gaming.

The ROG lineup includes high-spec desktops and laptops, including the Zephrus G15, an extremely well-received gaming laptop. It’s well-built, light, and packs a ton of power. The 16-inch panel is aesthetic, displaying 1440p, 165Hz, and low response times. It also has six built-in speakers, pumping out quality surround sound for an immersive experience, emphasizing key in-game moments.

As far as performance goes, the Zepgrus G15 comes equipped with an AMD 5900HS and either an Nvidia 3070 or 3080 GPU. For most users, the 3070 option should be more than enough power. All in all, the Zephrus G15 strikes a fine balance between power and portability.

Lenovo

Image via Lenovo

Lenovo Group Limited, often shortened to Lenovo, is a Chinese-American multinational technology company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer electronics, personal computers, software, business solutions, and other related services. One of their product lines includes gaming laptops.

During CES 2017, Lenovo introduced Legion, a series of laptops targeting gaming performance. Among the reveal included the Legion Y520 and the Legion Y720, welcomed gaming laptops that each boasted Intel core processors, Nvidia graphics, and optional red backlighting, keeping the keyboard visible late into the night.

Fast forward to the present day, and Lenovo’s newest iteration, the Legion 5 pro—a trimmed down version of 2020’s Legion 7—comes equipped with an AMD 5th series CPU and Nvidia 30 series GPU. For a Ryzen based gaming laptop, the Legion 5 pro hits the mark. The 16-inch screen features G-Sync/FreeSync, quick response time, and minimal backlight bleed. It is on the heavier side, though, so something to keep in mind for gamers who are constantly on the go.

Alienware

Image via Alienware

Alienware, founded in 1996, is an American computer hardware subsidiary of Dell. Their product range is dedicated to gaming computers, most recognized for their alien-themed designs.

In the last decade, Alienware has offered innovative products like portable gaming laptops and sturdy gaming rigs. They’ve doubled down on the concept of beefy yet powerful hardware for laptops, which has paid off.

Alienware’s latest gaming laptop iteration, the x17, delivers an enjoyable 4K/120Hz gaming experience on a 17.3-inch panel. This type of output is made possible thanks to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of memory, and an Intel Core-i7 processor. The best part is, considering the ultra-high display capabilities, the x17 manages to run well—an impressive feat for any 4k gaming laptop to achieve. Note that anything 4k comes at a pretty penny, and the x17 is no exemption. The base model starts at $2,000 and climbs from there.

XMG

Image via XMG

XMG may not be a household name yet, but they’re looking to change that. Over ten years ago, a handful of passionate gamers decided to combine PC gaming and mobility to produce high-end gaming laptops and desktops. XMG’s core initiative is to pair eSports and quality gaming rigs into a neat package.

The Neo 15 provides excellent gaming performance, chart-topping results in CPU and content creator workloads, and heaps of gamer-pro features, including a mechanical keyboard, beefy battery for long sessions, 1440p screen paired with FreeSync, and more. It also has the option of disabling Nvidia Optimus, a technology that optimizes graphical performance while extending battery life so that users can tinker around with various performance settings. For a gaming laptop line that hasn’t been on the market as long as the other recommendations on this list, The Neo 15 impresses.

Razer

Image via Razer

Razer, the Singaporean-American multinational technology company designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, with a strong emphasis on gaming. Founded over fifteen years ago, Razer is no stranger to the PC gaming scene. Its iconic triple-headed green snake logo is instantly recognizable in global gaming and eSports communities. Razer’s hardware mainly includes high-performance gaming peripherals and gaming laptops.

The Razer Blade has constantly been in the conversation for the best gaming laptops since the first Razer Blade was released in 2012, boasting the world’s thinnest gaming laptop at the time.

The Razer Blade 15 base model starts at $1,600 and climbs to $2,600 for the advanced model, making these some of the most expensive laptops on the market. One of the core reasons for this is the unibody design, a top-tier build quality and aesthetic.

The RGB lighting is unrivaled on the Blade 15—Razer’s typical bread and butter feature. Solid color accuracy paired with either a 144Hz, 300Hz, or 4K OLED IPS panel results in a captivating viewing experience. Razer does a fine job balancing performance, thinness, and noise level in the Blade 15. They also find a way to cram current generation RTX 30-series graphics cards into them. For consumers with deep pockets, the Blade 15 is a solid option.

MSI

Image via MSI

Micro-Stat international Co., or MSI for short, is a Taiwanese multinational information technology corporation. They design, develop, and provide computer hardware and related products and services. In particular, they over all-in-one (prebuilt) PCs and gaming laptops.

In 2015, MSI jumped into the gaming laptop market and took off. By 2016, MSI was considered one of the largest gaming laptop suppliers, and in 2018 they were rated as the best gaming laptop brand by Laptop Mag.

The GS66 Stealth and GE76 are both top performers for the brand. The GS66 is packed with a 10th Gen. Intel i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, and Cooler Boost Trinity+ cooling for maximized airflow, keeping temperatures at bay during demanding gaming sessions. It also sports a matte black and low-profile design, giving off both a gamer and professional look. The keyboard RGB lighting is fully customizable, too, thanks to SteelSeries RBG lighting, which comes with eight pre-set lighting options right out of the box.

Metabox

Image via Metabox

In 1998, ITC Mobile Computing was established, the parent company of Metabox. At the time, the goal was to change the mobile computing landscape in Australia by showing that quality workmanship and high-end mobile technology were accessible to both professionals and the general public.

Today, Metabox is one of Australia’s largest high-end gaming laptop producers. For those who like the idea of ultimate laptop customization, Metabox is a solid candidate. They provide an array of models to choose from, from Aer, a sleek and lightweight option for users constantly on the go, to Prime-X, an all-out-hardware option for users looking for top-of-the-line specifications. From there, users can pick between a slew of hardware-related choices, like (depending on the model) GPU, display type, RAM, hard drive/SSD, operating system, to even thermal paste, and more.

Most laptop brands have options between models, but there’s little room for further customization once the model is picked with pre-determined hardware. Kudos to Metabox for offering this.

Whatever you’re in the market for, the above gaming laptop brands are great destinations to check out, because they each carry models that have been tried and trued. At the end of the day, figuring out what’s best for your specific gaming needs is paramount, and the above brands and models are great starting points.