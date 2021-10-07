Microsoft reveals how to install Windows 11 without TPM 2.0 despite not meeting minimum requirements

If you're willing to take the risk there are detailed instructions of how to go about it.

Earlier this week, Windows 11 began rolling out to users in some regions of the globe. While some could manually install it themselves, there were issues caused by the new operating system’s minimum requirements.

Systems that want to upgrade to Windows 11 would need TPM 2.0 support, a component that improves the overall security of a system running the new Windows OS. But many modern PCs still lack the TPM 2.0 upgrade.

On Microsoft’s Windows 11 installation support page, the company has included instructions for those who lack TPM 2.0, providing details of how the OS can be installed with anything TPM 1.2 or above. While they don’t recommend doing this, they have included detailed instructions for those who acknowledge the risk.

For this process, users will need to ensure that their installed TMP is enabled, which can be done by using the Win+R keys to bring up Run, then entering the command tpm.msc before pressing Enter. If this is active, you’ll see it from the Status tab in this new window. If you’re confident your PC has TPM, and it isn’t showing up, you can check it is enabled through in your BIOS. If it’s active, you’ll then find the registry coding instructions required to install Windows 11 on the support page here.

Providing access to systems that lack TPM 2.0 but still boast 1.2 or older will greatly increase the number of users capable of switching to the new OS early. If you’re looking to upgrade, you can check out Windows detailed instructions here.