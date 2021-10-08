How to use an SD card with the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest Switch model and it’s looking to become the flagship product of the series. The OLED screen takes the crown as the most notable change about the handheld console, but other quality-of-life improvements are looking to provide a better gaming experience too.

The kickstand on the Nintendo Switch OLED was improved drastically since the one on the last version had a lot of room for refinement. The Switch could easily fall over with the last kickstand, but the most recent one fixes that problem since it’s made of the same material as the back of the console, which provides a sturdy base.

Despite all the improvements, Nintendo was able to keep the weight of the console the same. Another notable change on the Nintendo Switch OLED is the MicroSD slot’s placement. On the older versions of the console, fans could insert their MicroSD cards at the bottom of the console. There were instances where MicroSD cards could fall out of the Switch during intense gaming moments or drops.

The MicroSD card slot on th Nintendo Switch OLED is hidden right under the kickstand and players will be able to insert their MicroSD card with a horizontal motion from the side. The slot’s new placement should make it impossible for your MicroSD card to eject independently.

Considering the base storage option for the Nintendo Switch OLED is still relatively low at 64 GB, players will need to purchase a MicroSD card to be able to house more than a couple of games on their system. Without a MicroSD card, you may need to uninstall a game to download another, which isn’t time-efficient at all.

If you’ve just got your Nintendo Switch OLED and are wondering which MicroSD card would suit your needs, any of the best SD cards for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite should be enough for all of your storage needs.