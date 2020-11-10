How to stream on Xbox Series X

Going live is simple on the new generation of Xbox.

Xbox Series X and S bring a new way for content creators to stream their gameplay directly to an audience.

For many years, gamers have been forced to utilize capture cards and external devices to showcase console gameplay in a live format. While this feature was native in the Xbox’s previous generation in the Series X and S, it is better than ever, offering higher quality and more stability.

To utilize this feature, users will first need to alter their privacy settings to allow broadcasting from their device.

How to set it up

Press the Xbox button on your controller.

From the drop-down menu, navigate to the Profile and Systems tab. In this tab, you will see a setting option, select it to open the next menu.

In the first menu, you will see there is an option for online safety & family. Select this button and then privacy & online safety from the next menu.

Once you have done so, select Xbox Live Privacy. Inside this, you will want to select view details & customize before finally choosing game content.

Scroll across to broadcast gameplay and ensure this option is allowed.

How to stream

Image via Microsoft

Currently, the only platform that supports native streaming on the Xbox consoles is Twitch. This process is made extremely easy using the Twitch app.