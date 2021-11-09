With the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, consoles are more PC-like than ever before. While the PC gaming community enjoys high resolutions and quick frame rates, consoles are no longer that far behind. Both new systems offer 4K gaming up to 120 frames per second (fps) on select titles. For those seeking a smoother gaming experience that can offer a competitive edge, here is a quick rundown on how to play at 120fps on PS5.

Setting up 120fps support on your PlayStation 5 console can be done from the PS5 home dashboard.

On the main dashboard, start by going into the Settings option.

In the Settings menu, navigate to Screen and Video.

In the Video Output section, scroll to the bottom of the list until you find Enable 120Hz Output.

Click on this, and make sure it is set to Automatic.

That is all you need to do to enable 120fps gaming on your PlayStation 5. However, you will need to make sure you have the proper HDMI cable and monitor or TV capable of the feature. You can see if your current TV or monitor is capable of higher resolutions and frame rates by navigating to the Video Output Information setting in the Video Output menu.

To play at higher frame rates on your PlayStation 5, you will need the correct HDMI cable along with a TV or monitor with the correct HDMI ports. Luckily, Sony includes an HDMI 2.1 cable with the PS5. This is currently the highest-grade HDMI cable. Using an HDMI 2.1 cable and a display that has an HDMI 2.1 port will allow for 4K resolutions up to 120fps if the game supports it on PS5.

With an HDMI 2.0 cable and a much more common HDMI 2.0 port on your monitor or TV, it will allow for 120fps, but only up to 1440p resolutions. You can use the HDMI 2.1 cable the console came with on an HDMI 2.0 monitor, but it will only allow for 4K 60fps gaming or 1440p 120fps gaming.

The current PS5 titles with 120fps support include:

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Doom Eternal

F1 2021

Fortnite

Ghostrunner

Knockout City

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Nioh Collection (Nioh and Nioh 2)

Quake

Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

WRC 9

Once you have your new PlayStation 5 console connected to the best monitor or TV that fits the kind of gaming experience you want to have, you can then enjoy smooth frame rates in the PS5 games that offer the higher performance option.