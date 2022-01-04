Everything ASUS ROG announced at CES 2022

Despite the impacts of COVID on the event, ASUS ROG still brought plenty of power to kick off the start of CES 2022, adding the power of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, plus AMD and Intel’s latest mobile chips, into their laptop range.

Image: ASUS

The main headline from ASUS ROG’s CES 2022 announcements — the rest of the ASUS range is due to be revealed tomorrow — is the inclusion of Nvidia’s flagship Ti GPUs into their gaming laptops. ASUS claims the mobile cards will be offer more power in the smaller chassis than the original desktop TITAN RTX, and 70 percent more performance than the RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs in the previous generation of laptops.

It’s not just the CPU and GPUs that have been updated. ROG Nebula HDR is a new inclusion in the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, providing a mini-LED screen with 512 dimming zones and a maximum brightness of 1100 nits.

DDR5 memory has been added into ASUS’s laptop line as well, with 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM now standard in the minimalist ROG Flow Z13.

Those are just some of the highlights. Here’s all the announcements in full.

ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G (2022 Models)

Image: ASUS

The latest edition of the ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G introduces the i9-12900H mobile processor, DDR5 4800MHz memory and a suite of three IPS displays: 1080p/300Hz, 1440p/240Hz and a 1440p/165Hz model for the 15-inch Strix SCAR. The 17-inch Strix SCAR will have 1080p/360Hz or 1440p/240Hz options.

For the Strix G15, users can choose from 1080p/144Hz, 1080p/300Hz and 1440p/165Hz in the 15-inch model. The G17 can be customised with a 1080p/144Hz, 1080p/360Hz or 1440p/240Hz display. And as was the case in previous years, the Strix SCAR will be equipped with Intel 12th-gen CPUs, while the G15 and G17 will have AMD’s Ryzen 6000-series mobile CPUs.

On the quality of life front, the SCAR and Strix G have been updated with a MUX Switch for improved GPU performance, a larger trackpad, Dolby Atmos spatial sound support, two-way AI-powered noise cancellation for remote calls, a 90Wh battery and 100W USB-C charging, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

ASUS ROG’s Zephyrus M16, G14, G15

Image: ASUS

The Zephyrus line has been one of ASUS’s biggest laptop hits since its introduction, and unsurprisingly the range has gotten the latest hardware updates this year. The updated G14 will ship in 2022 with Windows 11, Ryzen 9 CPUs and Ryzen RX 6000S-series mobile GPUs, DDR5 RAM, as well as a MUX Switch for improved GPU performance.

The 2022 G14 will also include a slightly less powerful version of the 16:10 Nebula display, supporting a maximum brightness of 500 nits, a 1440p/120Hz screen and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for content creation.

For those after the slightly larger Zephyrus G15 and M16 models, they’ve also been refreshed with the new AMD and Nvidia hardware, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

Image: ASUS

The dualscreen Zephyrus Duo 16 will ship in 2022 with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, a Ryzen 9 6980HX and the most powerful version of ASUS’s Nebula Display. The screen is a mini-LED 16:10 panel that supports 1440p, 165Hz, a maximum brightness of 1100 nits and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, making it well suited for enjoying HDR movies and games.

The dualscreen has new display technology as well with Dual Spec, a feature that allows fast-switching between 4K/120Hz or 1080p/240Hz for the situation.

In a more practical change, the Zephyrus Duo 16 is now the size of a traditional 15-inch laptop, making it a fraction smaller than last year’s iteration. ASUS also reconfirmed that Dying Light 2 would ship with exclusive support for the dualscreen technology in the Zephyrus Duo 16, although there were no specifics about what that would look like in-game.

ROG Flow Z13, X13 and XG Mobile

Image: ASUS

The minimalist, lightweight-focused Flow line was one of ASUS’s biggest announcements at last year’s CES. For CES 2022, the Z13 and X13 are back with new hardware. The Z13 can be specced out with a maximum of a i9-12900H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU and DDR5 5200MHz RAM, as well as a 1TB PCIe SSD drive, USB-C fast charging and either a 4K/60Hz or a 1080p/120Hz screen. (The X13 offers much of the same options, but with the Ryzen 6000-series CPUs rather than Intel’s latest options.)

The XG Mobile is ASUS’s external GPU dock; for 2022, it supports either an RTX 3070 or a RX 6850M XT mobile GPU.

There’s new ROG Strix gaming desktops, too

Image: ASUS

Pre-built gaming desktops (and laptops) have become increasingly popular throughout the pandemic, especially as new CPUs, GPUs, and DDR5 RAM are difficult to acquire.

Like their laptops, the 2022 model of the ROG Strix GT15 comes with an i7-12700KF CPU, a RTX 3080 and up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz memory. The case also has a carrying handle for LAN parties, which might be handy if and when those become a thing again.

ASUS also has a new line: laptop bags

Image: ASUS

If you’ve got a laptop, chances are you’ll want a bag to carry it in. There’s no shortage of options available — almost every bag these days has some concession for laptops or tablets — but ASUS has introduced their own Archer line of bags.

It’s available in four options: the Archer Messenger 14 (for 14-inch laptops), the Archer Backpack 15.6, the Backpack 17 and the Archer Weekender 17. Exact release dates and pricing will be released later in the year.