Can you play The Witcher 3 on Steam Deck?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released by CD Projekt Red 2015 to critical acclaim and won multiple gaming awards, including Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, and Best Gaming Moment at the Golden Joystick Awards.



Initially available on PC, the PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, the game’s Nintendo Switch version was released in 2019, and CD Projekt Red is still working on updates for the current-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Steam Deck users also have something to smile about because the game is fully compatible with Valve’s latest handheld console.

When checking The Witcher 3′s Steam Deck compatibility, it says that the game is fully verified with all functionality accessible in default controller configuration and that it shows the controller icons. According to Valve, the in-game interface text is also legible, and the game’s default graphics configuration also performs well on the Steam Deck. The only minor drawback is that the game won’t automatically recognize external controllers, and manual switching is required through the Quick Access Menu.

Image via Steam

The Witcher 3 is based on a series of novels, and there’s also a spinoff streaming series with Henry Cavill as the title character. It follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia as he uses magic and weapons to slay mythological beasts and complete quests for various characters.

Compared to most open-world games, the Witcher 3 has a realistic day-night cycle, with the monsters displaying different behavior depending on the time. Geralt also has multiple dialog options which can define his character and influence the story. With 36 endings to choose from, the Witcher 3 has a high replayability factor, and now players can take it on the move with them.