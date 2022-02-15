8 games scheduled to join Xbox Game Pass in second half of February

Xbox Game Pass users have something to look forward to throughout the rest of this month. Microsoft has confirmed eight more games will be making their way to the platform in the coming days.

The list is spearheaded by Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is available as of today with Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play. This edition includes the well-known trilogy of the franchise and more than 40 DLCs.

But, as usual, every player should find something for themself on the list of the forthcoming games. On Feb. 17, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Madden NFL 22 will go live on Xbox Game Pass. The biggest premiere on the platform that day, however, could be the highly anticipated Total War: Warhammer III, which premieres on Feb. 17 and will be available on Game Pass immediately.

Three more games will appear on the subscription service next week. Roboquest is the only one to go live at the start of the week on Feb. 22. Two days later, on Feb. 24, Galactic Civilizations III and Super Mega Baseball 3 will follow. The additions this month will end on Feb. 28 with Alice: Madness Returns being added.

The full list of additions to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of February is as follows: