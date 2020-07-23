Best PC cases for gaming in 2020

Image via NZXT Image via Corsair Image via NZXT Image via Corsair Image via Cooler Master Image via Fractal Design Image via Lian Li Image via be quiet!

PC cases are one of the most overlooked pieces of equipment while building a gaming PC. Most gamers tend to stack up the most powerful hardware while opting for the cheapest or best-looking PC case available.

Though it’s certainly not a wrong approach considering a case won’t directly affect your gaming performance, PC cases are essentially shells that protect your hardware. More space inside the shell will allow your PC parts to have some breathing room and a better airflow. This can significantly reduce your temperatures while gaming, causing your system to throttle in extreme scenarios.

A PC case is also a great way to show your sense of style since they come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Most are even RGB compatible, allowing you to have that colorful setup that can shine light into darkness during night gaming sessions.

While it may look simple enough, finding the best PC case for your needs is more difficult than shopping for something like a phone case. You should be aware of the sizes of the hardware you’re planning to put inside of the case. Consider the cooling options that each case has and decide whether you’d like to make upgrades to have a better airflow throughout your system.

Here are some of the PC cases for gaming that’ll make your system feel right at home, and ensure that you get the maximum performance possible for the longest time.

Be quiet! Dark Base 700

Be quiet! Dark Base 700 is a mid tower case that features a tempered glass finish. Having a tempered glass side allows gamers to enjoy the bare look of their system and go wild with all the RGB available.

Dark Base 700 comes pre-equipped with two 140-millimeter fans that both come with a washable dust filter. If you have pets or live in a room that collects dust quickly, these filters will save you a lot of time since you won’t need to take out your system for a good dusting as often. It supports E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX motherboards, and even houses XL graphics cards if you remove the disk drive cage, extending the available space for a GPU to 16.9 inches.

Weighing at 29.2 pounds, Dark Base 700 comes in two different colors being white and black. Overall, the case does a great job of keeping the internals cool and also limits the noise output to a minimum.

Estimated size: 21.42 x 20.43 x 9.49 inches

Lian Li Lancool II Mesh

Mid towers are usually the sweet spot between Mini Towers and Full Towers. They still provide enough breathing room for your system and don’t look like a cupboard.

Lian Li Lancool II Mesh is all about utility and comes with three pre-installed fans, two of them sized at 140 millimeters while the other is 120 millimeters. This mid tower ATX case supports motherboard types like mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and ATX. It can hold a graphics card that has a maximum length of 15 inches.

The main reason Lian Li Lancool is cheaper than its rivals is that it cuts away the eye-candy corners and focuses on bringing the most utility to the table. It’s one of the heavier cases in its price range, though, which can only be a problem if you’re looking to move your PC often.

Its cable management features make it easier to make your way around your PC while building it from scratch, making it a solid choice for anyone looking to do an assembly.

Estimated size: 18.10 x 9.02 x 19.45 inches

Fractal Design Define 7

Fractal Design Define 7 may lack that RGB bling, but it’s one of the slickest-looking cases with a lot to offer.

The mid tower ATX case comes with a tempered glass side panel, which makes it look like it doesn’t exist from the side. It supports motherboard types like Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX. Alongside maximum card length of 18.4 inches, Define 7 also features water cooling support right under its top area. The case’s filtration system works wonders while filtering out the dust, and this assures a stable thermal performance in the long run.

The overall noise levels of the 35.9-pound case are generally quite low, and the case also supports USB Type-C inputs on the front of its panel.

Estimated size: 21.54 x 9.45 x 18.7 inches

Corsair Obsidian 1000D

If you’re looking to build an empire of a PC, then mid tTower cases won’t do it for you.

A super tower case like Corsair Obsidian 1000D will give you enough space to build two systems in a single case. This extra room is also beneficial for single systems, allowing them to cruise through idle temperatures of compact PCs even while gaming at Ultra-High graphics settings.

Obsidian 1000D has enough room to install 13 fans and four radiators simultaneously. If you place them near its exhaust, the 1000D also features a triple-chamber design accompanied with state-of-the-art storage compartments that’s behind mini french doors.

It supports almost all types of motherboards in the market being extended ATX, ATX, mini-ITX, microATX, and SSI EEB.

The RGB lights scattered around the case can be controlled via Corsair’s Commander Pro, allowing gamers to control their system’s performance and synchronize an RGB show with their system.

Estimated size: 27.4 x 12.1 x 27.3 inches

NZXT H200i

The NZXT H200i is not the most compact case you can find on the market, but going smaller could undoubtedly cause some heating issues.

The mini-ITX tower supports two motherboard types being microATX and mini-ITX. Weighing at only 13.2 pounds, H200i comes pre-installed with RGB lightning and two fans. Don’t let its size fool you, since it also supports liquid cooling. H200i comes with six different color options, one of them being a special PUBG edition that rocks a red and blue team, making it look like a care package.

The flexibility of the H200i excels in cooling, making it one of the best choices in its size range when it comes to thermal performance. It may get a bit loud in your rig if you decide to push it to its limits, but it’s still not loud enough to become a nuisance.

Estimated size: 14.64 x 13.74 x 8.27 inches

Cooler Master Cosmos C700M

Another full tower is up on our list, this time with a more futuristic look. Cooler Master’s Cosmos C700M looks like it was taken straight out of a space shuttle. Despite coming with two handles on the top to make carrying it more comfortable, we recommend asking for help while moving this beast of a PC case around. The case itself weighs 52.5 pounds, which will only increase once you start screwing in all your hardware.

As long as high-end full towers go, the C700M could be considered a budget option. While it doesn’t support countless fans like Corsair’s 1000D, Cosmos C700M still delivers exceptional thermal performance mainly due to its liquid cooling support. The case comes with four 140-millimeter fans, which never get loud even under immense load.

Supporting motherboard types like mini-ITX, ATX, and micro-ATX, C700m can only house extended ATX motherboards smaller than 12 x 10.6 inches.

Estimated size: 25.6 x 12 x 25.6 inches

Corsair Carbide 275R

While most gamers enjoy the age of RGB and the aesthetics they add to their builds, some still prefer a minimalist approach. Minimalist solutions also tend to cost cheaper, which’s always a nice plus.

Corsair Carbide 275R is one of the cheapest high-quality cases in the market, and it supports motherboard types like mini-ITX, ATX, and micro-ATX. Despite its looks, this mid-tower case can house up to six 120-millimeter fans and a 360-millimeter radiator.

Its excellent cooling support and included dust filters take its thermal performance up a notch and make it an overall solid case. The tempered glass side gives it a modern look, and the case itself only weighs 15.7 pounds.

If you liked the style of the 275R, check out other Carbide models since there are many color options available.

Estimated size: 17.56 x 8.31 x 17.19 inches

NZXT H1

If you’re looking to build a carry-around PC, you’ll need an ultra-compact solution. While these small factor cases tend to run hot, it shouldn’t get to worrisome temperatures with a decent cooling solution.

While its price may make you think twice before pulling the trigger, the case comes pre-bundled with a 650 watt 80+ Gold modular power supply. It also features a pre-built 140mm all-in-one liquid cooling system, which justifies its price even further. Once you subtract the cost of these two pieces from your component list, the NZXT H1 should fit your budget with its weight of 17.11 pounds.

The H1 only supports mini-ITX motherboards and graphics cards that are smaller than 12.02 inches. The only visible drawback of the case is that you won’t be able to add extra fans, which can be a deal-breaker to cooling enthusiasts.

Estimated size: 19 x 11 x 10.75 inches